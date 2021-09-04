Gamecocks expecting a 'big year' from Jordan Burch

The Gamecocks are expected to have one of the best pass rushes in the SEC, and by proxy the country, with one former highly-rated sophomore making strides to impact an already stacked group.

South Carolina’s edge rusher group is dotted up and down with talent from a projected first round pick to last season’s FBS sack leader to a productive fifth-year player on the end.

“(Jordan) Burch has definitely been showing out. It’s been day and night from last year to this year. His physique is getting better; he’s grown into his body a bit more. He’s adjusting to the speed of the game and then his IQ. He’s learning the game more. The game’s slowing down for him so he’s able to make more plays,” Enagbare said. “I’m definitely expecting a big year out of him.”

To say Burch’s first year on campus was a rollercoaster would likely be an understatement.

The five-star prospect and No. 17 prospect in the 2020 class had to deal with a COVID year, having to battle learning the defense while not being able to be in the facility as much as he or the coaching staff wanted to.

The cherry on top was having to go through a coaching change and see the head coach who recruited him get fired and welcome in a new staff.

But, through all of it Burch came out better and the second-year edge rusher feels like he’s in a much better place heading into the 2021 season.

“Since COVID, we’d have practice and come back later for meetings. I feel like now it’s more hands-on, face-to-face. You can ask more questions now,” Burch said. “Whatever you need to know you can ask the coaches and they’ll explain it right there in front of your face. Error isn’t that much. There’s not a lot going on right now I can mess up. Everything I need is right here in front of my face.”

Last season he played in eight games, picking up 19 tackles (2.5 for loss) with a fumble recover and showed glimpses of the potential he arrived on campus with.

As he got further away from his freshman season and deeper into new defensive coordinator Clayton White’s defense the better he’s looked in training camp and should be a factor behind Aaron Sterling at defensive end.

“I think he’s had a great camp. You can tell he’s been here for a year. He’s working hard, studying his playbook,” White said. “He flies to the ball. He’s a giant. I’m looking forward to seeing him get out there and have the opportunity to play. He’s going to play a lot. It’s exciting to watch Burch. He’s a great kid, man. I love that guy.”

Burch should play and play often this season on what is expected to be a stout defensive line and edge rusher group especially.

That’s shown through in practice with a handful of what Burch called stars on the edge.

“I actually do. Going through practice and seeing everybody make plays, it’s not just one position group or one person,” Burch said. “Each position group is making a play on the ball. I feel like this season you’ll see a lot of change compared to the last couple seasons. You’ll see big plays made by different people, a lot of stars.”