Beamer Ball is alive and well in Columbia.





In a season-opening performance where the offense showed alarming signs of its erratic self from 2021 and the defense went through peaks and valleys, special teams won the day for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks hit two field goals from over 50 yards, converted a fake field goal that led to a touchdown two plays later, hit a 79-yard punt and recorded two blocked punt returns for touchdowns after not having any over the last 22 years in a 35-14 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

South Carolina fell behind for the first time in the third quarter after Georgia State took a 14-12 lead on a four-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Darren Grainger, but only trailed for minutes as the offense put together its best drive of the game just in time.

Spencer Rattler completed his first touchdown pass in a South Carolina uniform on a 16-yard throw to MarShawn Lloyd in the flat just over four minutes after the Panthers gained the advantage. From there, South Carolina never relinquished the advantage.

After a quick three-and-out forced a Georgia State punt, Rashad Amos snuck through Georgia State’s punt shield to block the punt and create a loose ball. DQ Smith scooped it up and scampered home from 26 yards out to extend the lead to double-digits.

Georgia State fell out of its usual run-first game state in the fourth quarter, something it found success with early in the game.

Shawn Elliott’s team marched the ball all the way inside the South Carolina 10 without ever putting the ball in the air on the opening drive of the season, but freshman safety Nick Emmanwori filled the gap to stuff a fourth-and-1 play. Emmanwori was pressed into action after starting safety RJ Roderick suffered an injury on the first drive.

Roderick went into the medical tent and returned to the sideline without visiting the locker room, but did not enter the game again.

South Carolina broke the scoring seal early in the second quarter thanks to some help from special teams. Holder Hunter Rogers took off on fourth-and-5 for a fake field, and after an agonizing wait for a measurement, had enough for the first two. Two plays later, Lloyd hit pay dirt on a toss to the corner.

Kicker Mitch Jeter earned a place in South Carolina football’s record books in his first game on campus, hitting the fourth and seventh longest field goals in program history, helping South Carolina maintain a 12-7 lead at halftime.

Rattler’s interception early in the third quarter sent the sell-out crowd of 78,297 into a brief state of shock, but the Gamecocks hit back with the next 23 points.

Lloyd’s touchdown got the ball rolling, and the defense teed off against a struggling offense. The Panthers only gained 14 total yards on their next four possessions, and two of those ended in disaster.

Smith had his punt block, and early in the fourth quarter Ahmarean Brown had one of his own to make it 35-14 and put the outcome out of reach.

South Carolina won its season opener for the second consecutive season under Shane Beamer and will travel to Arkansas for its SEC opener next week.




