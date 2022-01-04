Gamecocks extend offer to transfer portal linebacker

One day after entering the transfer portal, Virginia freshman linebacker West Weeks is up to three major offers.

South Carolina hopped in with an offer on Tuesday evening, Weeks announced on Twitter, after saying earlier in the day that LSU had extended a scholarship. Southern Cal offered Weeks on Tuesday.

A Watkinsville, Ga. native, Weeks graduated from Oconee County High School, the same school where Gamecocks' quarterback and former and likely future GA Zeb Noland's father is the head football coach.

As a true freshman this past season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder collected 31 tackles, including a TFL and a sack.

Weeks' younger brother, Whit Weeks, is a class of 2023 three-star ATH/linebacker with an offer from the Gamecocks. The younger Weeks will be in Columbia for an unofficial visit on Jan. 15.