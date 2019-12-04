South Carolina finds itself in an unfamiliar spot this season, heading up to Amherst for their first true away game of the year, something Frank Martin is excited about to see how his team responds.

When the clock starts Wednesday night, there won’t be a fancy tournament logo on half court or Sandstorm playing as the Gamecocks make their way to the middle for tip off.

“This is a true road game. This is someone else’s arena,” he said Tuesday night. “This is not a convention center it’s different lighting, a different approach. Learning to win on the road is something every team has to go through. I’m kind of curious to see how we do.”

The Gamecocks have played eight games already this season, just two away from Colonial Life Arena though, as neutral site games as part of the Cancun Challenge.

They lost both—one to Wichita State and another to Northern Iowa—in games Martin said had away-game vibes to them.

Now they’ll take their show on the road trying to pick up a win on the road at UMass Wednesday night (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

It’s their first true road test, something the Gamecocks didn’t do well at early last season but, as a microcosm of the entire season, got better as the year went on.

They started 0-3 on the road before finishing 4-6 away from home with wins over Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&M.

“It’s about being level-headed. The biggest difference between freshmen and seniors are freshmen are emotionally attached to the last play. When you do that on the road it usually doesn’t end well. Seniors, they’re not worried about the crowd. They’re not worried about what the guy on the first row is saying,” Martin said. “Seniors don’t worry about that stuff. Freshmen get too emotional with too many ups and downs. Then there’s a confidence you have to have from the second you get on the plane. There’s a confidence you have to have with no doubt, no concern. Last year’s team stated to figure that out as we went along.”

They come into it a “work in progress” offensively, Martin said, as they try to figure things out and get the offense humming before a very tough stretch of games starting Sunday.

Over their last five games, they’re 2-3 and averaging 67.4 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 16.8 percent from three.

It’s been better lately, shooting 51.3 percent from the field (16.5 percent from three) while averaging 73 points over their last two games.

“I’m trying to understand how to utilize guys like Jermaine Couisanrd and even Jair. I’m trying to understand how to use them," Martin said. "When it comes to three-point shooting, the right guys are shooting them. And it’s not just the right guys are shooting them, they’re taking good shots."

The Gamecocks are getting a big boost from Maik Kotsar, who’s been great his last five games, and getting Keyshawn Bryant back in the lineup sometime soon will also help.



The biggest thing for South Carolina is emphasizing paint touches—from either guards or bigs—to open things up offensively.

It worked against George Washington and Martin said the team’s points per possession are over one when the ball touches the paint and significantly lower when it doesn’t.

“I mean, it makes it much easier when we have more of a paint presence. It opens up the threes, opens up better shots,” Jair Bolden said. “It takes a lot of pressure off the guards when Maik’s scoring the way he is and playing in the paint. It’s not also all on the bigs. We have to get more paint touches instead of perimeter shots by attacking the paint. It’s something we’re working on and getting better at.”