GamecockCentral.com

It's the first four-game losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2015.

The Gamecocks dropped Saturday's game to Georgia 12-3, marking their 10th SEC series loss in a row dating back to last season and their fourth-straight loss.

South Carolina hasn't won a SEC series in over a year, dropping the last nine the Gamecocks have played. They'll have to wait at least another week to get a series win.

Like Friday night, Georgia struck for two runs in the first, this time thanks to a two-run shot from Keegan McGovern.

Saturday though the Gamecocks couldn’t get that big inning they had in game one. They’d get two hits over the first three innings.

Meanwhile the Bulldogs tagged starter Cody Morris for four more runs in the third, sparked by a RBI triple and capped by a two-run home run to right field.

That big third inning for Georgia started quick for Morris, who erased a leadoff single with a double play before walking cleanup hitter Michael Curry.

He gave up three straight hits, two for extra bases, before the inning ended.

After setting a career high for strikeouts last weekend against Florida, Morris finished with statistically his worst outing of the year. He gave up career highs in hits (11) and runs (six) and struck out a season low two batters.

Morris finished getting the loss, his second of the season, and his ERA jumped from 3.91 to 5.04.

The 12 runs and 15 hits given up were both season highs for the Gamecock pitching staff.

South Carolina would get stumped by freshman starter Emerson Hancock, who gave up five hits over six innings and struck out seven. The only run he gave up was a home run to Carlos Cortes to start the sixth.

Jacob Olson followed it up with his team-leading seventh home run of the season, a solo blast to left field.

For Cortes it was his fifth of the season and second over the last three games. Olson's was his team-best seventh and he now has 12 of his 17 hits this year going for extra bases.

Hunter Taylor would also homer in the ninth, his fourth of the year.

The Gamecock bullpen cruised through two scoreless innings but hit trouble in the eighth. Hunter Lomas gave up a RBI triple and sent another run home on a wild pitch while intentionally walking a hitter.

Colby Lee came in after that and gave up a two-run homer to the first batter he faced as part of a five-run eighth inning.

Kyle Jacobsen was actually shaken up on the triple, crashing into the centerfield wall headfirst trying to make a diving grab.

He was attended to and stayed in the game. Madison Stokes left the game a few innings after making a diving grab and was replaced by Justin Row.

Despite the three big swings South Carolina struggled to drive in runners all day, going 2-for-14 with runners on and hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. They'd leave 10 men on base.

Player of the game: Jacob Olson finished with a home run in three at-bats, and didn't strike out Saturday.

Pivotal moment: South Carolina put two runners on with just one out and the top of the lineup due up in the seventh. Noah Campbell and Carlos Cortes had back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Georgia struck for six more runs in the eighth, putting the game out of reach.

Up next: Sunday’s game three at Foley Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. with RHP Ridge Chapman (1-2, 3.57 ERA) getting the start.