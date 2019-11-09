The Gamecock offense hit rock bottom as they lost 20-15 to Appalachian State in a game that puts a third bad loss on the Gamecocks' now 4-6 record.

They’d score just one touchdown on a Bryan Edwards catch and run but couldn’t stitch together a game winning drive after that.

They’d get to the App State nine yard line before Ryan Hilinski was sacked to take all the momentum out of the drive.

With nine seconds left, Dylan Wonnum was called for a hold to back them up before Hilinski missed to Edwards in the end zone as time expired.

The microcosm of this offense, which has had its fair share of struggles the majority of the season, came in the fourth quarter as the Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) found themselves in plus territory driving to make it a one-score game.

They'd come out with 12 men on the field out of a timeout, then get called for a false start a few plays later before Hilinski was sacked for a huge loss to take any wind out of the drive.

Going for it on fourth down, Hilinski took yet another sack.

An offense already hamstrung because of injury and inexperience took a huge hit early when its best player, Bryan Edwards left with an injury early in the game and didn't play the majority of the second half.

He'd return but wasn't the same the rest of the game.

The offense averaged 3.8 yards per play in the first half and had a walk-on receiver—Trey Adkins—leading them in yards with the rest of the receiving corps combining for almost 10 drops in the first half.

The lone touchdown before the break came on a Ryan Hilinski pick-six after the ball went through Xavier Legette's hands.

The Gamecocks were gifted a few golden opportunities with App State throwing an interception the first drive of the second half, but they'd only get a field goal out of it after a three-and-out.

App State scored on the next drive to make it a two-score game and never looked back from there.

With the defense doing its job for the most part—they held App State to 13 points, well below the season average of 38.5—the offense struggled to do anything as penalties, poorly-timed sacks and lack of receiver depth came back to bite them.

They'll travel to Texas A&M next week needing a win to avoid their first losing record since 2015.