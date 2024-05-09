It could have been worse, but not by much.

Starting off its biggest home series of the season, South Carolina baseball fell behind 4-0 inside the first five batters and never gained a foothold in a flat 14-10 loss to Georgia.

South Carolina (33-16, 13-12 SEC) still has not made it to three games above .500 at any point this season, and will have to win the next two games to escape with a series win it sorely needs for its regional hosting chances.

Right off the bat, though, this night fell apart.

Roman Kimball issued a lead-off walk to Corey Collins, and Georgia (36-12, 14-11 SEC) superstar Charlie Condon ripped an RBI double off the wall in left. Three batters later freshman Tre Phelps tagged a three-run home run out to left, ending Kimball’s night after he recorded just one out and allowed four runs.

It was another shaky outing for the Friday starter, and a fourth straight SEC game where South Carolina's starting pitcher failed to complete three innings.

"He leaves too many balls up," Mark Kingston said summarizing Kimball's outing. "Roman needs to pitch up in the zone, but not above the zone, and there's a big difference. When he's above the zone he walks guys, when he's at the top of the strike zone he gets a lot of flyballs and swings and misses. There's a fine line between that."





Even a three-run bottom half of the frame felt a little disappointing. The Gamecocks chipped back into the game on Blake Jackson’s seemingly improbable bunt double beyond the entire Georgia infield and a Kennedy Jones bases loaded two-run single, but the early success meant an early end for starter Jarvis Evans.

Each starting pitcher recorded one out apiece, forcing nearly exclusive bullpen work for the remainder of the long-winded Columbia evening.

Georgia found success with its long relief. South Carolina just found more problems.

Kolten Smith trotted in from the visiting bullpen and immediately extinguished the flames, retiring two batters with runners in scoring position to preserve the lead and settled into a groove. He allowed just one run over the next four innings, pitching in and out of traffic but still striking out five batters in an ultimately successful outing.

And in the meantime, his offense more than cleaned up.

The dynamic duo of Collins and Condon struck for back-to-back home runs in the second inning to stretch the lead; the latter home run marking Condon’s 34th of the season and eighth consecutive game with a blast.

"He's the best hitter in the country right now and he's seeing the ball really well," Kingston said. "He seems to be on a lot of different pitches."

A towering three-run home run from nine-hole hitter Fernando Gonzalez off Tyler Dean doubled the lead in the fifth, sucking the life out of a once boisterous crowd after Ty Good battled through four innings with seven strikeouts to at least keep the Gamecocks in it.

"We'll continue to look for the best ways to use our pitchers," Kingston said. "I thought Ty did a good job, so we're just going to have to continue to be creative and maybe find unconventional ways to piece our pitching together."

But the faucet just never turned off, and no amount of offense was enough to match Georgia’s onslaught. Two more runs crossed in the sixth. Phelps homered again in the seventh deep into the trees beyond the wall in left-center. Another three-run frame from the Gamecock offense in the fifth was the faintest of flickers, but even that rally died with two more runners stranded in scoring position.

The chances to host a regional are far from dead, and even this series is still in play with two games remaining. But it was the worst possible start to a crucial weekend, and put the entire pitching staff behind the eight ball for the rest of the series.

Eli Jones will try to salvage some order tomorrow in a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.

