South Carolina knew how big this game was in both the short term and long term outlooks of the program.

The Gamecocks didn't come out this week and outright say Saturday's game was a must-win, instead using words like "desperate" to describe how they were going to play in their first SEC East test against Missouri.

Short term, a win puts them back at .500 and in a good position heading into a game against Kentucky. Long term, it gives the Gamecocks a much needed win on an uphill climb to bowl eligibility.

Neither of those things happened Saturday as the Gamecocks limped to a 34-14 final in the other Columbia, as the Gamecocks' postseason took a asteroid-sized hit against the Tigers.

Now, the Gamecocks sit at 1-3— 3-7 in their last 10 against Power 5 opponents with six straight losses—in need of five wins over their next eight games just to be guaranteed a bowl game. In those seven losses, the average margin of defeat is 14.9 points.

They're at three losses through four weeks for the first time since 1999 when they went 1-11.

It didn't look good for the Gamecocks early with the offense picking up one first down on 30 yards of offense in the first half with their lone touchdown drive consisting of one play for one yard after a D.J. Wonnum interception.



They'd find themselves down just 10 at the break with it seeming like a lot more, but answered at the start of the second half with a one-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included an impressive catch and run from Bryan Edwards to make it a three-point game.

That's when the wheels started falling off.

A defense that was really good in the first half but spent the majority of the first half withered and gave up a 75-yard touchdown drive immediately after Edwards's heroics.

Ryan Hilinski, after an abysmal first half, drove the Gamecocks all the way to the three yard line before throwing an interception in the end zone on third down, which Missouri took 100 yards the other way for six points.

RJ Roderick picked up a personal foul penalty launching a Missouri player's shoe about 10 yards after a play while TJ Brunson picked one up a few minutes later.

Rico Dowdle fumbled the ball lunging forward on a third down before Missouri put the game away early in the fourth quarter with a field goal to go up 20 with nine minutes remaining.

On the same day Appalachian State—who comes to Williams-Brice in early November—upset North Carolina, the Gamecocks were out-gained 421-271 while Hilinski went 13-for-30 for 166 yards and South Carolina dropped another big game in Will Muschamp's tenure.

So, if a win in Columbia would have gone a long way in one direction, a loss has to go just as far the other way.