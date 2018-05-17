GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks were far from fully healthy Thursday night against Texas A&M but pushed until the end, dropping the series opener 6-3 after some late Aggie offense.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS—Madison Stokes dislocated his jaw yesterday, Noah Campbell started cramping in the third inning, LT Tolbert was throwing up in the dugout and TJ Hopkins is still nursing a back injury.

“This team has dealt with a lot of crazy things this year but we just keep on pushing,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Nobody ever promised us it’d be easy. The game demands you keep fighting and pushing forward.”

The Gamecocks fell into a 3-0 hole early after two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first inning off Logan Chapman. They scratched their way back by scoring the next three runs of the game, including a game-tying solo shot from Carlos Cortes, his 15th of the year.

Stokes, who dislocated his jaw at the beginning of a two-hour flight to College Station Wednesday, finished going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

He said it was the “worst pain” he’s been in but a local doctor fixed it once the team landed.

“I was freaking out but I knew I was going to be on the plane for two ours and there was nothing we could do about it,” he said. “There was no need to freak out. I just had to wait until we got off the plane.”

The Aggies though would get the last three runs of the game against a hobbled Gamecock team, scoring two insurance runs off Eddy Demurias to put things out of reach.

“This team showed a lot of heart tonight,” Kingston said. “I told them that that’s what I’m going to remember about tonight a year or five years from now; not the score but the heart they showed. That’s why we’re in the position we are right now.”

Chapman would settle down after two rough innings, pitching three scoreless frames before giving up the eventual go-ahead run in the sixth. The true freshman gave up four runs, all earned, over 5.2 innings and struck out six batters.

The go-ahead run came on a ball that deflected off his glove and, because of the spin, got away from Justin Row in the infield. Chapman (3-2, 4.84 ERA) wouldn’t get out of the inning.

Thursday's start is the deepest Chapman has gone into a game since throwing six innings almost a month ago against LSU. He's thrown 11 innings combined over his last three starts.

“We have such a good infield that I should just let those plays go to Justin Row because he’s going to make them without a problem,” Chapman said. “Coach Kingston just told me I pitched a really good game but let the infielders make those plays.”

Click for Thursday's box score

South Carolina chased starter Mitchell Kilkenny after five innings, but couldn't muster anything against the Aggie bullpen.

Tempers did flare in the eighth with Jacob Olson throwing out a tagging runner to end the inning. The runner crashed into Chris Cullen at the plate and players exchanged words before being separated by the coaching staffs.

Kingston said it was a “non issue” and the Gamecocks went down in order in the 9th against closer Nolan Hoffman, who threw 32 pitches for his 12th save.

“There’s a reason he has a ton of saves this year,” Kingston said. “You know what? We made him work some tonight and he threw a lot of pitches. Maybe that’ll pay dividends down the road.”

Player of the game: A day after dislocating his jaw on the plane ride to College Station, Madison Stokes went 2-for-3 with a home run, his ninth of the year. It was his seventh multi-hit game in SEC play this year.

Pivotal moment: The Gamecocks got runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh but a Jonah Bride fly out ended the threat. They'd get one runner in scoring position the rest of the game.

Up next: The Gamecocks will try and even the series Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST. Adam Hill (6-5, 4.08 ERA) will start for South Carolina.