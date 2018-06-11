GamecockCentral.com

They didn’t getting, dropping Monday’s winner-take-all game against Arkansas 14-4, ending a magical tournament run where the Gamecocks won four of the six games they played and finish nine innings shy of their ultimate goal.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—South Carolina was as close as they had been to the College World Series in five years. They needed one win to punch their ticket to Omaha, a place that eluded the program since 2012.

“It’s just awful,” Jonah Bride said. “Being so close and coming up short is just awful. It’s awful.”

Before South Carolina had a chance to blink Monday they were already trailing after starter Carmen Mlodzinski (3-6) gave up five runs in the first inning, three coming off a Carson Shaddy shot to left field.

He'd last just an inning, giving up those five runs on four hits with one runner reaching on a throwing error that also plated the first run of the game.

“We thought the guys we gave the ball to tonight would do the job. We just didn't,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “At the end of the day, we had confidence in our guys.”

Six Gamecock pitchers combined to pitch the last seven innings, giving up nine runs on six hits.

Much like Saturday's game one, they'd struggle to limit free passes, putting nine runners on without the benefit of a hit: six walks, two hit batters and one on a throwing error.

Of those, seven came around to score while Razorbacks struck for 14 runs, tied for most South Carolina has given up this season.

“We had put them in roles to be successful,” Kingston said. “Tonight just wasn't our night. Everything we threw up there they hit and hit hard. Sometimes you just have to give credit to a very good opponent."

The Gamecocks (37-26)—who made a living off comeback wins the last month of the season, couldn’t complete the last one of the season despite their best efforts.

They’d get four runs over the last six innings but could put together a big enough inning to make it a game. They’d hit 1-for-12 (.083) with runners on and strand nine men.

We came back so many times this year, especially Vanderbilt,” said Jacob Olson, who finished with two home runs. “We were down eight and came back and won that game. We had no doubt at all. We just kept fight until the end."

Monday’s loss ends what Hunter Taylor called an “unbelievable” run as the Gamecocks won 17 of their last 26 games, including their last five SEC series, and blazed through three teams en route to a regional championship.

After the game the team huddled and shared a moment in the outfield while Arkansas celebrated the College World Series berth. Players cried and shared goodbye hugs, but the message remained the same.

“The message was we’ve done something not a lot of people can do with low resources. It’s unbelievable we’ve come this short. We fell nine innings short,” Taylor said. “The goals we reached on the way to that was awesome.”

Player of the game: Jacob Olson delivered two big bombs, both solo shots to left field for the last two Gamecock runs. He'd finish going 2-for-4.

Pivotal moment: South Carolina put two men on with no outs in the fifth but the next three batters couldn't get on base and the Gamecocks stranded two in a six-run game. Arkansas put up five in the bottom half of the inning.

Up next: South Carolina has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament one win shy of the College World Series.