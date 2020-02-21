Neither of those happened as the Gamecock bullpen gave up four runs in the tenth inning on two hits and four walks to drop Friday's series opener to Northwestern 5-2.

On a cold night, the Gamecocks needed a little more to go right offensively and the bullpen to match a terrific outing from Carmen Mlodzinski.

“Well, I guess we’re not going undefeated this year. Tip our cap to Northwestern, especially their defense," Mark Kingston said. "I thought they played unbelievable defense and thought that was the difference in the game. That and the four walks in the tenth inning. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

Danny Lloyd, after dominating for the first 1.2 innings of his outing, walked the first two batters in the tenth before giving up a one-out, go-ahead single.

“I really don’t know," he said as to why he lost command. "I was relaxed and I was calm. It just got away from me."

He'd get pulled after that for Parker Coyne, who walked the bases loaded and let three runs cross the plate (two charged to Lloyd) on a walk and a two-run single.

The loss gets charged to Lloyd, his first of the season, after he gave up three runs, walked two and struck out two in two innings.

“You don’t want you to ask your closer to come out that many times. He came in in the eight, came out in the ninth and was dominant and just looked like he was maybe fatigued there in the tenth," Kingston said. "That’s why we got him out of there before he threw too many pitches. He was dominant up until those two walks.”

Also see: More on the hoops recruiting trail

Offensively the Gamecocks (4-1) couldn't do much of anything, getting held scoreless for seven innings until the tenth.



They'd have their fair share of chances with Andrew Eyster smacking a ball he and Kingston both said would be gone on a warmer night to center to start the eighth.

Dallas Beaver, who plated the first South Carolina run on a RBI double in the second, started the ninth with a rocket of a single down the right-field line before getting thrown out going to second and trying to stretch it.

“You have to tip your cap. They made great plays on defense tonight,” Kingston said. “Dallas is trying to make a play there trying to get into scoring position to win a game. Just the guy made a perfect throw and got him out.”

The Gamecocks tried to make it a game, putting up a run in the tenth on a RBI double from Anthony Amicangelo double but couldn't muster anything else.

They'd strand 11 runners Friday, strike out 11 times and hit 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on a frigid night where temps dipped into the high-30s.

“It’s difficult. We’re not used to (the cold) but it shouldn’t affect us that much. I’m not going to say that’s what caused our offense to not do well today. They were consistent with off speed pounding changeups, curveballs and sliders,” Eyster said. “They were accurate with it, consistent with it and it kept us off balance.”

Also see: The latest on offers, more from the week

The loss wasted a great performance from Mlodzinski, who dominated similar to his opening day performance.

He'd carry a perfect game into the fifth, retiring the first 13 batters of the game before a one-out single to left.

Northwestern got to him in the seventh, leading off the inning with a double and getting a two-out, two-strike hit with a runner at third to tie the game.

He'd finish going seven innings, his second straight quality start, striking out six and walking one. Of his 97 pitches, 61 were strikes as he picks up the no decision and South Carolina snaps its four-game win streak it had to start the year.

“He was a tough-luck loser. We should have won that game for him," Kingston said. "If he pitches like that, we’ll have a chance every time he pitches.”

Also see: Scoop on OrTre Smith

Player of the game: Mlodzinski allowed just four base runners the entire game, striking out six to just one walk and allowing one run over seven innings. He continues to look like a first-round talent.

Pivotal moment: Leading off the ninth, Beaver got thrown out stretching a single into a double, which killed the inning and the Gamecocks couldn't recover. That forced extras and Northwestern jumped out to a four-run lead afterwards.

Up next: Game two of the series is Saturday at 2 p.m. with Brett Kerry (1-0, 5.40 ERA) scheduled to start.