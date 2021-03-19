GamecockCentral - Gamecocks falter late, can't come back in loss to Vandy

The Gamecocks gave up a run late and couldn’t comeback in the final two innings, dropping Friday’s conference opener 3-2 for the team’s fifth-straight loss.

A week later, going up against the presumptive No. 1 pick Kumar Rocker to start SEC play, it was much of the same story.

Last week at Texas, Friday’s series opener was a battle of dueling aces where the Gamecocks faltered late for a loss.

“That game could have gone either way with two great pitchers, two great defenses, offenses that battled,” Mark Kingston said. “It absolutely could have gone either way but disappointed it didn’t go our way tonight.”

Both starting pitchers lived up to the billing Friday night, combining for four no-hit innings to start the game, allowing just two combined runners, both via the walk.

South Carolina got into the hit column earlier but Vanderbilt got on the board before, getting to Farr with two runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Farr (2-1, 2.15 ERA), though, looked like a Friday night SEC starter opposite arguably the best pitcher in college baseball, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and pitching into the seventh.

He’d pitch six-plus innings, giving up four hits—all in one inning—and three earned runs with nine strikeouts to three walks, his fourth quality start in five outings.

“He was outstanding again,” Kingston said. “He’s outstanding every time he takes the mound for us. I’m disappointed he didn’t get a win out of that, but I’m proud of the effort tonight. We just need to get one more hit.”

Rocker out-dueled him with eight innings, three hits (two earned runs), two walks and 14 punch-outs.

The Gamecocks did tag him for his first two earned runs of the season, getting a pair in the fifth to tie the game on a Josiah Sightler RBI single and a Wes Clarke groundout that tied the game.

“That’s huge. Kumar’s a great pitcher so being able to scratch two more runs after they got two off of us gave us some life,” Farr said. “It should give us some momentum heading into tomorrow.”

The 2-2 score held until the seventh when Farr walked the leadoff man, ending his day, Jack Mahoney put another runner on with a walk and Andrew Peters gave up the go-ahead single with two outs in the inning.

South Carolina struck out six times over the next two innings, including twice in the ninth with the go-ahead run on second base.

Game two is Saturday at noon on the SEC Network.