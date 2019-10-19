Florida scored 21 of the final 28 points to beat South Carolina 38-27, dropping the Gamecocks to 3-4, 2-3 in the SEC with the officiating becoming a large part of the story.

The Gamecocks looked poised for another upset of a top 10 team, putting Florida on the ropes for the majority of the first three quarters.

Down four, the Gamecocks had a momentum changing interception called back after a defensive holding call, setting up Florida's put away score where it looked like there was an uncalled offensive pass interference on the play.

On another one of Florida's touchdowns early in the second half, it appeared Israel Mukuamu was held for a large part of the run, and the officials missed a false start which would have blown the play dead from the get go.

The Gamecocks got off to a great start, getting a touchdown on their first possession thanks to an eight-play, 75-yard drive that included a flea flicker completion to Bryan Edwards for a big gain and a Mon Denson touchdown run from a yard out.

Florida would answer though, getting a field goal on the next drive. South Carolina added a field goal before Florida tied the game on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask.

After putting up good numbers on the first drive, the Gamecocks sputtered offensively, finishing the first half with 72 yards of offense and averaging 2.8 yards per play after the first drive.

Needing something good to happen out of the break, the Gamecocks got it with a Jammie Robinson interception they'd take advantage of with Tavien Feaster punching it in from 21 yards out three plays later.

With Rico Dowdle hurt, Feaster finished with a career day: 25 carries for 175 yards—both career highs—and a touchdown. Ryan Hilinski didn't turn in his best performance, completing 49 percent of his passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and fumbled once. He could never get into a rhythm, missing on a few deep shots over the course of the game.

After Florida ripped off a controversial 75-yard touchdown run where it looked like the officials missed a false start and a hold, the Gamecocks got back into their rhythm by running the ball all the way inside the 10-yard line.

Hilinski would get sacked and the Gamecocks ultimately settled for a field goal to break the tie.

Florida took its first lead of the game with 9:54 to play with Trask connecting with Freddie Swain, a play after converting a fourth and short.

The Gators put the nail in the coffin on a strip sack on Hilinski, scoring a few plays later to go up 11 points and put the game away.



Defensively, the Gamecocks forced a turnover—the Robinson interception—but gave up almost six yards per play while Florida averaged 5.3 yards per rushing attempt.

The Gamecocks travel to Knoxville for a 4 p.m. contest against Tennessee on the SEC Network.