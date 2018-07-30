GamecockCentral.com

Cocky and the fall sports student-athletes from football, men’s soccer, volleyball, equestrian, and cross country highlight the annual Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, August 11, at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier football indoor practice facility from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Parking is available for free in Gamecock Park.

New to the event this year, fans will be able to take part in interactive football drills on the field including a football toss, field goal kicking, pass catching, and obstacle course as well as cornhole games and more.

Gamecock merchandise will be available for sale, while representatives from the Gamecock Club and ticket sales staff will be on-hand to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming season.

Student-athletes will be available to sign autographs.

Please note, due to our commitment to NCAA compliance, student-athletes will only sign the official South Carolina Athletics team posters that are provided for free at the event. Please do not bring or ask student-athletes to sign other items. Your cooperation and support for the athletics department in complying with NCAA regulations is greatly appreciated.

The Parking Lot Open House will be held in conjunction with Fan Appreciation Day. The Parking Lot Open House will be run from 10 am until 2 pm at both Gamecock Park and in the state fairgrounds lots that are controlled by USC, on Saturday, August 11.

