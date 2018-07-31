GamecockCentral.com

Despite having five guys across the line with a combined 58 starts, South Carolina wants to use this preseason as a chance to continue to develop some young talent for precautionary reasons.

This year is probably the most experienced offensive line the Gamecocks have put on the field in a long time, but Will Muschamp isn’t satisfied just yet.

“I feel good about six offensive linemen that we have about 80 starts with but after that I think we’re doing pretty well but none of those guys have played,” he said.

The Gamecocks are returning almost all of their starting offensive line from last season aside from the center and right guard spots, both vacated by seniors.

Donell Stanley, last year’s left guard, slides to center with Zack Bailey moving back inside at guard opposite Sadarius Hutcherson with Blake Camper and Dennis Daley the starting tackles heading into camp.

Stanley, Bailey and Daley each had at least eight starts last season with Bailey having the most career starts (26) on the team.

It’s an offensive line mixed with veteran leadership and young talent, something Will Muschamp thinks will be beneficial this season.

“Getting Zack back inside is really going to help us. Sadarius Hutcherson was probably our best offensive lineman coming out of the spring,” he said, “and Donell Stanley is the leader of our offensive line group this summer. We made a lot of strength gains this summer and our guys are pushing around a lot more weight than we have before.”

But, like they found out last season, best laid plans can go awry. Over a three-week span the Gamecocks lost their three starting linemen, all due to injury and had to insert some young players in those positions.

It was good for guys like Hutcherson and Daley, who both likely solidified starting spots this season because of those performances, but it’s one of the reasons the coaching staff is trying to add depth before the season starts.

“We’re not going to make it through the season with six,” Muschamp said. “We need to find who’s number seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11.”

The Gamecocks tried to add depth this offseason through recruiting, bringing in five offensive linemen in this class alone: four-stars Dylan Wonnum, Maxwell Iyama and Jovaughn Gwyn plus three-stars Wyatt Campbell and Hank Manos.

Those who were here for spring practice have factored in some already, taking reps behind the presumed starters heading into camp. While Muschamp still wants more experience, this group of offensive linemen could be the deepest he’s had in three seasons at South Carolina.

It’s a long way from where the Gamecocks gave up 26 sacks and picked up 4.4 yards per carry and it’s being noticed by some of the guys the offensive line goes up against every day in practice.

“Just their chemistry, just playing and I feel like they’re more confident playing beside each other,” D.J. Wonnum said. “They all got a lot bigger and a lot stronger.”