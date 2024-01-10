It was the most glaring position of need still on the board for South Carolina football, and the question finally has an anawer.

Former Pitt and Oklahoma quarterback Davis Beville announced on social media Wednesday night he will be committing to South Carolina, a badly needed addition for the Gamecocks.

After Spencer Rattler declared for the NFL draft and depth quarterbacks Colten Gauthier and Tanner Bailey entered the transfer portal, the quarterback depth situation was perilously thin. South Carolina had promising redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers and incoming true freshman Dante Reno, but no other true quarterbacks on the roster with Luke Doty’s transition to wide receiver.

Beville is a Greenville, S.C. native with one year of eligibility left heading into the third program of his collegiate career. He started in 2019 at Pitt where he redshirted before stepping on the field for the first time in 2020, where he saw limited action going 5-of-10 passing for 30 yards for the year. In 2021 he was in Pitt's QB room behind future first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. But after Pickett opted out of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Beville played significant snaps on a big stage going 14-of-18 against michigan state with a touhdown and an interception.

He then transferred to Oklahoma, where he played in seven games across the last two seasons, including starting the 2022 Red River Rivalry game against Texas.

