TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — So many of the final numbers from South Carolina women’s basketball’s trip to Alabama looked uncharacteristic.

Just 38.8 percent shooting from the floor. One nine free throw attempts. A dozen offensive rebounds allowed. Only 11 forced turnovers.

But after 40 minutes of play, one statistic looked very familiar: a double-digit road win.

The No. 1 Gamecocks were far from their dominant selves in a 65-52 win over the Crimson Tide, but have now cleared another month of the schedule undefeated and are over the halfway point of SEC play with a perfect mark intact.

“I thought we got great contributions from our bench,” Dawn Staley said. “I’m confident in every single person. I’m confident even in the people that did not get in.”

And of the six players who came off the bench for Staley, nobody had a bigger impact than Bree Hall. The sophomore guard played a career-high 25 minutes and delivered a career-high 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers and thwarting Alabama’s momentum with clutch shots on several occasions.

Hall’s huge day was a fitting reminder of just what makes South Carolina so dangerous, even when it is far from its best. She was the fourth player off the bench in this game, a deeper depth role she has frequently found herself in this season. Heading into the game she was seventh on the team in scoring and ninth in minutes, but she popped up with a career effort while some of South Carolina’s usual scoring suspects struggled.

“I thought she stepped up,” Aliyah Boston said. “I thought she played great. She hit big shot after big shot, especially coming down here in the fourth with that 3 on the wing. She played really well. I think her confidence and her mental space is really good right now, so I’m really proud of her.”

Coming off the back of four consecutive dominant wins by an average of 30 points, including arguably its best performance of the season in a 92-46 drubbing of a hot Arkansas team last week, South Carolina had to take a full week off.

The bye week did come at a good time to help restore health and serve as a mental break heading into a challenging stretch with two games against top-five opponents in the next two weeks, but it also halted what felt like the best stretch of play of the season so far.

For a lot of Sunday, the Gamecocks looked like they were trying to knock off the rust. Regular sharp-shooting starters Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Kierra Fletcher combined to go just 3-of-25 (12 percent) from the floor, and some of the issues with defending perimeter dribble-drives the team had against Mississippi State and Kentucky earlier in January showed up again. Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker and Brittany Davis combined to score 28 points, and as a team the Crimson Tide scored eight of their 18 (44.4 percent) made field goals on layups.

But as she has many times, Staley trusted the veterans on her team. Boston scored 16 points, Laeticia Amihere was joint-best on the team in plus/minute at a +14 thanks to some sturdy defensive work, and a group of veterans who are familiar with grinding.

“They raise the standard of what our team is supposed to look like every single day,” Staley said about her senior class. “You can’t just turn high-level on in a game. You have to do that in practice and set a standard that everybody is going to live up to that.”

Over the course of a 29-game regular season and what the Gamecocks are hoping is a nine-game postseason run between the conference and NCAA Tournaments, there will be underwhelming performances. Shaky shooting games, sloppy turnovers or off nights defensively are baked into the cake.

It is something South Carolina has dealt with a few times this season, whether it was a 20-turnover game at Clemson early in the season or trailing by double-digits early at Kentucky just over two weeks ago. Even last season on an overpowering march to the National Championship, it found a way to turn around a 17-point deficit against Stanford and beat LSU in a game in which it missed 14 free throws.

“I think Alabama went out there and played really hard,” Hall said. “Every team is going to give us their best, and that was one of the times they gave us their best. I think we just had to really grit it out and get things going.”

Winning ugly is not just a habit, it is a skill.

And one an experienced South Carolina team has mastered.



