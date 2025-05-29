Gamecocks First Two Home Football Games will be Under the Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (May 29, 2025) – South Carolina’s first two home games of the 2025 football season will be played under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The Gamecocks’ home opener on Saturday, Sept. 6, against in-state FCS rival South Carolina State, will kick at 7 pm ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SECN+. South Carolina owns a 3-0 record in the all-time series with the Bulldogs, including a 50-10 win in 2022, the last time the two teams met on the gridiron.

Carolina’s conference opener against Vanderbilt, set for Saturday, Sept. 13, will kick at either 7 pm or 7:45 pm ET. The game will be televised either on ESPN or SEC Network. The Gamecocks have dominated the all-time series with the Commodores, winning 30 of the previous 34 meetings, including the last 16 in a row. South Carolina posted a 28-7 win in Nashville last season.

Previously, the Gamecocks season opener against Virginia Tech, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 in Atlanta, was announced as a 3 pm ET kick. That contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

A limited number of season tickets are available for the 2025 season. To secure your season tickets or to learn more about what’s planned for 2025 visit: https://gamecocksonline.com/2025-football-season-marketing/.