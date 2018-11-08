They’ve already faced five of the top seven rushing offenses in the league—Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M—and this week they’ll face the Florida Gators, another team that’s able to run the ball effectively.

South Carolina’s no stranger to facing good rushing attacks and this weekend is no different.

“As you go through their run game, and I put it on the board last night with our defensive staff, by personnel grouping, there's a lot of runs,” Will Muschamp said. “There's a large volume. And they're very successful, so in my opinion what that tells you is they do a really good job of game-planning.”

Florida is eighth in the conference averaging 184.9 yards per game, three spots ahead of South Carolina at 161.6 yards a game.

The Gators have hit the century mark on the ground in all nine of their games, including going over 200 yards five different times.

They have two backs—Lamichal Perine and Jordan Scarlett—with at least 480 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Dameon Pierce rounds out the running back group with 314 yards and two touchdowns with quarterback Feliepe Franks with three rushing scores of his own.

“We already know what we have to face,” Keir Thomas said. “They have a few good backs; not only one, not only two, but a few good backs we’re watching. We know we have to come and tackle.”

But, on the defensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks feel like they can establish the run Saturday.

The Gators are 11th in the SEC, one spot ahead of South Carolina, in rush defense allowing 172.4 yards on the ground per game.

South Carolina’s established the run well, especially in wins, averaging 207 yards rushing in the team’s five wins this season.

Gamecock running backs feel like they can run the ball on the team and take advantage of a very aggressive Florida front seven.

“They want to bring pressure,” Ty’Son Williams said. “We think we can run the ball on them up front. We feel like we can do that on every team. We don’t think they create a whole lot of chaos up front to get into a good run game.”

Right now, though, the Gamecock running back group is a little banged up entering this weekend.

Rico Dowdle left early with an ankle injury but returned to practice Wednesday and Muschamp is hopeful he’ll return for this weekend’s game.

Williams is dealing with a broken hand he picked up against Ole Miss and has been practicing with a cast on this week. His goal, he said, is to make the cast minimal on his hand so he’s able to play.

“Right now I’m going out to practice, work out a few things and see how it feels,” Williams said. “We’ll go from there.”