Gamecocks football, basketball see positives, negatives of transfer portal

Shane Beamer has been utilizing the transfer portal as heavily as just about any college football head coach in the country since he landed in Columbia about 17 months ago.

South Carolina added some good pieces to its 2021 roster and then fired back by adding nine transfers to the 2022 squad, headlined by former Oklahoma stars Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner and the most recent additions in All-Sun Belt receiver Corey Rucker from Arkansas State and former East Tennessee State standout tight end Nick Adkins.

The football program has mainly been a beneficiary of the transfer portal under Beamer thus far. It has seen all of those new additions come into the fray with most adding a new, needed element.

The Gamecocks, though, have not really seen the portal negatively impact them in a major way over the past few months. They have had a bevy of departures into the portal with 17 total transfers dating back to November.

But the recent moves made in April were necessary in order to track toward getting down to the cap of 85 scholarship players. And those exits came following individual coach-player meetings in which the staff members were honest with the players about where they stand in the depth chart coming out of spring ball.

The men’s basketball team has not been in the same ideal situation.

Lamont Paris came to town and instantly saw his roster get gutted. That’s apropos of moves made nationwide in college basketball. Players transfer after a new coach comes to town to replace the one who recruited them. So it wasn’t completely unexpected. But it was certainly a gut punch.

South Carolina lost its top two scorers from the 2021-22 season in Jermaine Cousinard and Erik Stevenson, perhaps its most exciting young up-and-comer in point guard Devin Carter and plenty more key pieces that includes Keyshawn Bryant, Wildens Leveque, Brandon Martin, Mike Green and Ta’Quan Woodley.

That’s eight total departures, including the entire core starting five. It’s a heavy hit. Paris and his staff, though, are trying to not hit the panic button as they build their roster for 2022-23. They have been giving their best shot at reversing the bad with some good over the past six-plus weeks.

They have added four transfers so far, bringing in a mixture of veterans, youth and big-game experience with:

– Former Ohio State point guard Meechie Johnson Jr., one of the Buckeyes’ top recruits in the 2020 class who hit a couple big-time shots during his tenure and who was getting traction before a facial injury threw him off track last season.

– Former Coastal Carolina forward Ebrima Dibba, who brings value as a versatile, long 6-foot-6 guard and who gives the Gamecocks another ball handler and distributor after he was the lead assist man in total assists (173) and assists per game (5.5) in the Sun Belt.

– Former The Citadel guard Hayden Brown, who brings an edge and experience as he enters his sixth season and some scoring efficiency after averaging 18.8 points per game and 10 rebounds per game over the last two seasons – marks that helped him earn first-team and second-team All-SoCon honors in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

– Former Evansville guard Troy Boynton, Paris’ first transfer addition at South Carolina who did not play last season while nursing an injury and will join the Gamecocks as a walk-on with four years of eligibility remaining.

It’s a good group on paper that provides the type of combination the new staff wants. The transfer portal was one of the main takeaways from this week’s press conference with new assistants Tanner Bronson, Tim Buckley and Eddie Shannon as they addressed what it’s been like to be on the prowl for new players and how the four additions bring value.

“I think the one thing that you realize is these guys have played a lot of college basketball games, and at a pretty high level,” Bronson said. “They know who they are. As a player, they know what they’re about. They’re confident in what they’re capable of. Coming to the SEC, there will be an adjustment period. But I think what you realize is those guys have a confidence level that they can play. And they’re going to be able to do some things just because they’ve been out there, they have the experience of it. And it gives you a little bit more leadership.”

South Carolina is not done scouring the portal. There are still three scholarship spots that need to be filled, so the staff is still on the hunt. But the coaches believe they can afford to be a little more patient after landing those initial four.

“We don’t have to get as many guys anymore,” Shannon said. “So that’s kind of slowed it down a little bit. But until we get everybody that we need, it’s still going.”