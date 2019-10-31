Gamecocks get another night game on the road
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
The Gamecocks are getting another night game to close out SEC play.
South Carolina announced its game at Texas A&M Nov. 16 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
It will be the third straight night game the Gamecocks (3-5, 2-4 SEC) will have; they host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Appalachian State at 7 p.m. the following week.
They've won the only other night game they've had this season, and are 0-4 currently in midday games and 1-2 in noon games.
Texas A&M is currently 5-3, 3-2 in the SEC, and host UT-San Antonio Saturday and have a bye week before welcoming the Gamecocks to College Station.
South Carolina hasn't beaten Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC.