SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are getting another night game to close out SEC play.

South Carolina announced its game at Texas A&M Nov. 16 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

It will be the third straight night game the Gamecocks (3-5, 2-4 SEC) will have; they host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Appalachian State at 7 p.m. the following week.

They've won the only other night game they've had this season, and are 0-4 currently in midday games and 1-2 in noon games.

Texas A&M is currently 5-3, 3-2 in the SEC, and host UT-San Antonio Saturday and have a bye week before welcoming the Gamecocks to College Station.

South Carolina hasn't beaten Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC.