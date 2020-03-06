The South Carolina bats also made some noise as the Gamecocks came up with three multi-run innings after Cornell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second.

South Carolina did not allow any hits through the final four innings of the game, continuing its streak of 12.2 scoreless innings dating back to last Sunday’s loss at Clemson.

After carrying the Gamecocks to a win Tuesday against Furman, the bullpen continued its dominance Friday night with eight strikeouts, using five different pitchers on the way to a 10-2 win over the Cornell Big Red at Founders Park.

“It was a solid night for us offensively, not a great night,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We walked five times and they even had nine hits so it’s a solid night. The conditions were really tough out there, obviously it was cold, it was windy, but at the end of the day, I’ll take ten runs on a Friday night.”



The early lead taken off starter Carmen Mlodzinski was short-lived with South Carolina quickly responding in the same inning with four runs on just two hits.

Mlodzinski then struck out three batters in his next three innings, but struggled at times as he allowed ten runners through 5.1 innings of work.

The Gamecocks extended their lead with a two-out, two-run homer from sophomore catcher Wes Clarke just off the left field pole to give South Carolina a 6-2 lead.

“Off the bat I thought it was midway up the grandstands,” Clarke said. “But I remembered the wind was coming in so hard, so I had to start running and thank god it got out.”

However, the Gamecocks’ scoring did not cease the next inning with four runs on three hits thanks in part to a sacrifice fly by freshman infielder Braylen Wimmer and an Andrew Eyster RBI groundout.

The bullpen then paved the way to a game one win with six strikeouts as redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic and freshman right-handed pitchers Trey Tujetsch and Brett Thomas ended their nights with two strikeouts each in the final three innings.

“We challenged them, made a couple adjustments and how we were going to attack hitters,” Kingston said. “And the bullpen has really responded.”

Player of the Game: Junior infielder Jeff Heinrich set the tone for the offense in the second thanks to his RBI single for the first South Carolina run of the game. Heinrich also set the tone in the sixth with a lead-off single to set up the Gamecocks’ second four-run inning.

Pivotal Moment: While it seemed that the Big Red was about to respond to South Carolina’s two-run inning in the fifth, sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd struck out Lepper with the bases loaded to maintain a sizable lead for the Gamecocks.

Up Next: South Carolina will look to grab the series win over Cornell on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.