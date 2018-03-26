GamecockCentral.com

Now they’ll have to shake off this feeling and get ready for another week with a full slate of games.

The Gamecocks lost every game they played, going winless over a week for the first time since 2015 and pushed their losing streak to five games with one of their worst starts in conference play since 2012.

South Carolina hadn’t had a week like what they experienced over the course of the last seven days.

“It was a really difficult week for us. Each year every team hits a bump in the road,” Jonah Bride said. “For us we have to continue to fight; we’re playing hard out there. I promise you we’re not going to give up until you tell us we can’t play any more.”

Georgia swept them this weekend, the first time they’ve been swept since that 2015 season, where they scored a total of eight runs and were shut out for the first time all season.

They struck out 26 times, and average of just over eight times per game, the last three days, 14 of those times hitters were caught looking. That’s up from their season average entering the weekend at 6.76 strikeouts per game.

They left 33 runners on base the last four games and 43 over the five-game losing streak.

Head coach Mark Kingston knows it’s not a quick fix and there are no “magic buttons” in getting an offense to click over the course of the first 24 games.

“The only thing you can do right now is go to work, period,” he said. “There’s no magic buttons, there’s nothing else to other than go back to do and make sure the guys are doing what they’re supposed to be doing. For the most part they are. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing but we need better results.”

The most frustrating part is the fact that, like Kingston said, most players are doing what they’re supposed to be doing in the batting cages and during practice but the results aren’t showing on the field.

Over the five-game slump the Gamecocks (13-11, 1-5 SEC) are hitting .158 as a team and .174 with runners on base.

“It’s very frustrating when you know you’re doing the right things, everything’s in place for guys to be successful, you get frustrated when they’re not successful,” Kingston said. “It’s just part of coaching, part of being part of a team. When you do the right things and don’t get the results you want, it’s very frustrating.”

They have a chance to try and get back on track this week, but the competition doesn’t get easier. They’ll play a 15-8 Davidson team in the midweek and a Tennessee team fresh off a sweep over Alabama at home.

It’ll be a good test to see if the Gamecocks can break out of this slump and start driving in runs with men on base.

“I don’t think you put a ton of pressure on that situation,” Jacob Olson said. “You still have to go up there and try to hit it hard. We just need to stick with it.”