GamecockCentral.com

For two more unlikely candidates, Parker Coyne and TJ Shook, they haven’t withered away from the big moments.

Coming into the season, South Carolina wasn’t sure what it had in it’s bullpen. The coaches knew the type of pitchers they had but didn’t know what would happen when the lights turned on.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster when they put you in tough spots," Coyne said. "It makes you feel like they trust you and trust you to get outs.”

The two have pitched out of tight jams all season with Coyne coming in Wednesday’s 12-3 win over Harvard and settling things down for almost two scoreless innings.

Coyne (1-0) pitched a career-high 1.2 innings, striking out a season best four batters and getting out of two big jams over his outing, both with two on and just one out.

He hasn’t allowed a run in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen this year and opposing teams are hitting just .083 against him and his innings could be increased after stringing together a few solid outings.

“His role will continue to grow if he keeps doing what he’s doing,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “It was good he showed good enough stuff and it was good he showed good composure.”

Shook, is coming off 5.1 scoreless innings last week, including picking up the win against N.C. A&T last Wednesday.

After redshirting his first season on campus, he’s come back in a big way and been a integral piece to a Gamecock bullpen with a staunch 1.75 ERA from the pitchers without a start this season.

Shook’s the only pitcher with at least five innings to have not allowed a run so far this season, pitching 11.2 shutout innings so far with a strike-to-walk ratio of three and a .205 batting average against.

It was a long road for Shook to get there, starting with him sitting out this season and culminating over the summer playing for the Lexington County Blowfish.

“I made a pledge to myself that I need to work hard for this. I need to work at to be a guy next year, which I’m trying to be this year,” Shook said. “I worked out a lot, I did a lot of film review this summer with the Blowfish and focused on my mechanics a lot over the summer too.”

With South Carolina’s (12-5) bullpen somewhat in flux as Kingston and pitching coach Skylar Meade work to peg a Sunday starter, Shook and Coyne have been calming pieces to the unit.

Graham Lawson and Hunter Lomas, who combined for two perfect innings Wednesday, have been solid lately as have John Gilreath, Carmen Mlodzinski and Sawyer Bridges.

With Eddy Demurias, who started the season as the closer, a candidate to start Sundays, Kingston said it’ll be “closer by committee” moving forward with so many solid combinations available.

“We have a lot of different options,” he said. “There are a lot of options right now we have at the back of the bullpen. I think matchups will lead our decisions as much as anything.”