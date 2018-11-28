J.J. Enagbare is up this week and will play Saturday against Akron, Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show.

The Gamecocks will get a key member of it's defensive line back this week.

Enagbare missed Saturday's game against Clemson with a head injury and has been cleared to play.

Muschamp said he practiced this week and will be ready to add more depth on a defensive front already stretched thin.

The other linger defensive injury is Jaycee Horn, who is questionable for the game after an ankle sprain suffered two weeks ago.

Muschamp said the freshman cornerback is still in a boot but "moving around a little bit" this week. Muschamp said other than that, it should be the same guys healthy that they had Saturday night.

Jovaughn Gwyn, Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston are all out for the remainder of the year.

Danny Fennell tore his ACL against Clemson and will miss the rest of the season.

D.J. Wonnum, Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaylin Dickerson are all out this week as well but the coaching staff is hopeful to get those players back for the team's bowl game in late December.

J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are also expected out this week.