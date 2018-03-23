GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina (13-9, 1-3 SEC) are now 2-7 in games decided by two runs or less this year.

Friday's loss was similar to Tuesday's and the Gamecocks couldn't overcome a few uncharacteristic mistakes, dropping game one to Georgia 7-5 after the Bulldogs scored five unanswered runs to end the game.

After Tuesday's loss to The Citadel, Mark Kingston said he wants to clean up some mental mistakes that cost South Carolina runs and, ultimatley, games.

“When plays are there to be made we need to make them. When big pitches are there to get out of jams we need to make them," head coach Mark Kingston said. "When you have a chance to drive in a big run you need to do that. we need to do more of that. When we start doing that we’ll start winning these games.”

It started in the first inning with Danny Blair not being able to haul down a ball at the warning track in center that got down for a double and prolonged what turned into a two-run inning for Georgia.

Blair would make the lone error of the game in the seventh inning as well, diving and not hauling in a fly ball that plated Georgia's go-ahead run.

“There were some plays that I would bet money on that Danny would make every time and he just didn’t make them," Kingston said. "We’re going to support him. He’s as disappointed as anybody he didn't make them I'm sure.”

The Bulldogs got another insurance run in the eighth, scoring on a safety squeeze where LT Tolbert threw in time to home plate but Chris Cullen couldn't get the tag down quick enough.

"We defended it perfectly. LT came and got that play; we worked on defending that play yesterday," Kingston said. "LT did a really good job being aggressive to come get the safety squeeze, fielded it cleanly, make a good, strong throw to Chris and somehow the guy got underneath the tag.”

It looked like the Gamecocks would cruise to a big victory three innings in after a huge offensive output in the third.

They'd get five runs on six-straight hits— including a bases-clearing, two-RBI triple from Tolbert—to go up three runs and chase starter Chase Adkins out of the game.

Georgia's bullpen, though, would clamp the Gamecock offense, holding them to just three base runners the last four innings. South Carolina didn't put a man on second base after the fourth inning.

Tony Locey, the first Georgia arm out of the bullpen, finished with four no-hit innings, giving up just one walk and striking out three.

"He was filling the zone up and I think we were getting too big," Madison Stokes said. "A guy throwing a little harder we were trying to speed things up when we know we have to slow things down and have the same approach we’d been having.”

South Carolina's bullpen looked to be off to a fast start with Graham Lawson getting two quick innings before getting roughed up in the game-defining seventh inning.

He'd hit the first batter of the inning and give up a single before Tucker Bradley roped a RBI double to left field to start the comeback. Lawson left after two-plus innings, giving up three runs, two earned on two hits.

“Graham’s a guy that that’s probably as many pitches as he’s thrown this year," Kingston said. "He was throwing so well that we wanted to try and get three more outs out of him before we went to eddy. We had nine outs to get with a lead and we were going to try and get those nine outs in some combination with Lawson and Eddy (Demurias)."

Click for Friday's box score

With Adam Hill scratched from this weekend's start with tendinitis, freshman John Gilreath got the ball Friday and did enough to leave with the lead after four innings.

He'd give up two early runs, but allowed one run on four hits the remainder of his outing.

The lefty finished with two strikeouts to one walk in four innings in his first Friday-night start.

“I would have liked to get more than four innings out of him," Kingston said, "but he’s a young kid battling his butt off and it’s something he’ll be better from pitching in this environment.”

South Carolina is 1-3 to start conference play for the first time since 2012, the same year they went to the College World Series.

They've also lost three straight games for the first time this season and it's the first of that streak since dropping three in a row in April of last season.

“Obviously there are some bad vibes going around with a tough loss, but I just have to be there for each other, pick each other up and be relentlessly positive and just find a way to win games," Stokes said.

Player of the game: LT Tolbert went 1-for-4 and finished with two RBI and a run scored. He also made a few solid defensive plays as well.

Pivotal moment: South Carolina would put two on with no outs in the fourth to get Adkins out of the game. Locey came in and got out of the jam and the Gamecocks didn't get a hit again until the ninth inning.

Up next: Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Foley Field. Cody Morris (4-1, 3.91 ERA) will start for South Carolina.