GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks (13-8, 1-2 SEC) have lost three of their last four games and are 1-4 in one-run games this season.

After battling back to tie the game late, the Gamecocks saw a ninth-inning home run cost them the game, dropping another one to midweek opponent, 4-3 against the Citadel.

South Carolina’s not a stranger this season to one-run games. Almost a quarter of their games so far have been decided by a run, and Tuesday was no different.

“I’m tired of losing one run games. I’m tired of it, and I hope they’re tired of it. It’s unacceptable; unacceptable,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We’ll get it fixed, but I’m tired of losing one run games, especially in our ballpark.”

The Gamecocks had a chance to win this game late, though. After Carlos Cortes tied the game in the seventh inning, Madison Stokes led the eighth off with a triple.

Representing the go-ahead run, Stokes was left stranded at third base after a groundout, intentional walk, strikeout and fly out. Parker Coyne would give up the eventual game-winning home run to leadoff the ninth inning.

South Carolina put up five hits, the least since notching four Feb. 25 against Charleston Southern. They’d strand eight runners, including one in the ninth inning, and hit 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

“We didn’t make enough adjustments at the plate, we made some plays on defense that gave them runs that shouldn’t’ have been there and credit to them, they hit the home run in the ninth,” Kingston said. “Sometimes baseball’s a cruel sport and we have to deal with it right now.”

The Citadel, however, would take advantage of the miscues South Carolina made defensively.

They’d get a run in the first inning on a RBI groundout where Logan Chapman had a chance to throw home and get the runner at the plate for the second out.

Two more came home in the fifth, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 at that point after South Carolina scored in back-to-back innings to start the game.

One run came on another RBI groundout when pitcher TJ Shook didn’t cover first quickly enough and the last came home with a two-out single that shouldn’t have happened if Shook made the play with one out at first.

“To me the frustrating thing is we keep letting one or two runs a game be the difference. Runs that should not score,” Kingston said, pointing at those two miscues. “We’re doing something like that in these one run games that should not be happening.”

Chapman, making his fifth-career start, settled down after that tumultuous first inning. He gave up two runs, both earned, on one hit and struck out two while walking four.

He’d tie a career high with four innings pitched, but his head coach thinks he can be a lot better.

“Logan was solid, but two strikeouts and four walks is not good enough. He needs to get better,” Kingston said. “He is better than that and he needs to get better. He should be able to give us six innings on Tuesday, but his walks cannot be higher than his strikeouts. They can’t.”

Now the Gamecocks have to regroup with Kingston saying it’s up to him to make sure the team stays together and improves instead of cracking.

Cortes, who blasted his fourth homer of the season Tuesday, said winning these close games comes down to execution of the details



“We just have to execute. We all know we have to execute a little better,” he said. “We’re right there. We’re really talented; we’ll find a way.”

Player of the game: In a bit of a slump to start the season, Cortes finished Tuesday 2-for-3 with an RBI coming on his fourth homer of the year. He'd also work a walk and scored two of South Carolina's three runs.

Pivotal play: With two runners on and one out, the Gamecocks would strike out and fly out to end what could have been the go-ahead inning. Instead, the Bulldogs plated the winning run in the next half inning.

Up next: South Carolina will have two days off from games before traveling to Georgia for the first road SEC series. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Adam Hill starting.