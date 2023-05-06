On a day when the South Carolina Gamecocks hoped to make their road series interesting, despite a litany of injuries, they ultimately fell short in a hard-fought battle, losing 14-7 to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The game started slowly for the Gamecocks, as they watched the Wildcats take an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd. However, they roared back in the top of the 3rd. Cole Messina stepped up to the plate and delivered a clutch double, driving in Petry, Braswell, and Tippett. This crucial play put the Gamecocks ahead 3-2 and filled the visiting fans with optimism.

Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived. The Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd, and the Gamecocks found themselves trailing once again after a couple of strong offensive plays by the Wildcats in the 4th inning. Despite the mounting deficit, the Gamecocks did fight valiantly throughout.

In the top of the 5th, Casas ignited hope for the Gamecocks with a powerful two-run homer, cutting the Wildcats' lead to 5-4. However, the Wildcats responded with a string of offensive plays, extending their lead to 12-4 by the end of the 7th inning and ultimately crushing any hope for a late-inning rally.

Casas stepped up once more for the Gamecocks in the top of the 8th, hitting a solo home run and making the score 12-5. But the Wildcats continued to dominate offensively, adding two more runs in the bottom of the 8th to make the score 14-5.

In the top of the 9th, Petry singled to right field, driving in Stone and making the score a little more respectable at 14-7. But it was too little too late on a day that Kentucky wouldn't be denied the series win.

For the Gamecocks' fans, this game was a rollercoaster of emotions, but ultimately the team will need to get healthy and regroup down the stretch if their hoping to hold their position as a top 8 seed in the NCAA tournament.

They'll have an opportunity tomorrow at 2 pm to at least get one game in Lexington and begin to right the ship after a disastrous coupe of weeks coming off an exceptional start in SEC play.