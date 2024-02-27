Patience has been the key for South Carolina’s offense, and it turned the trick Tuesday.

The Gamecocks trailed Gardner-Webb 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th of their midweek, but had been working counts all day. Prior to Tuesday they led the country in bases on balls with 76, and added 10 more against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

And six in the fifth inning alone.

South Carolina took one ball at a time on the way to a seven-run, game-breaking inning, walking their way into a 7-1 lead which eventually turned into a 7-1 victory in the third midweek of the season.

True freshman Eddie Copper started for the second consecutive Tuesday and flashed again, with his only blemish coming on a Humberto Torres solo home run leading off the second inning. From there he struck out five batters, only walking one with efficient command and plenty of soft contact around him.

Three outs on six pitches immedietely got him back on the beam after the second inning solo shot, and a double play worked him around a third inning baserunner before three groundouts, two strikeouts and a popout accounted for his final six outs of the game. Of the 18 batters he faced, only four got the ball out of the infield on another sharp day.

Last week, his very similar performance netted him a 5-0 lead as he walked off the mound for the last time. This time when he ended the fifth inning — and his day — with a flourish by striking out back-to-back Gardner-Webb (2-6) batters, he did it with a 1-0 deficit hanging over his head.

Dylan Brewer — newly minted as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup after his scorching hot series against Belmont — got the ball rolling with a walk. After stealing second and reached third on a throwing error, two more batters walked. Talmadge LeCroy got the first RBI on a hit-by-pitch, and Tyler Causey registered a sacrifice fly before a Parker Noland RBI single made it 3-1.

The Noland hit was actually South Carolina’s (8-1) first of the inning despite plating three runs.

It only took one hit to knock in three more.

Gavin Casas pulverized a baseball just two pitches after Noland’s hit, a 429-foot moonshot that cleared Founders Park entirely and ended any thoughts of a midweek slip with one mighty, undoubtable club.

A home run so towering, it just might have punched a hole in the clouds.

Two innings later a weather delay halted action for 19 minutes in the middle of Ty Good’s relief outing, but the two rain-soaked walks he issued did not come back to bite him as he hung another impressive two scoreless innings on his resume to build on his solid start to life as a Gamecock.

Tyler Dean and Connor McCreery cleaned up the final six outs of the victory, officially turning all eyes in Gamecock nation to the Clemson series scheduled to start Friday at 7 p.m. from Founders Park.

