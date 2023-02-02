In her press conference the day before South Carolina women’s basketball’s game against Kentucky, Dawn Staley was on alert of any possible look-ahead situations. The Gamecocks already took care of the Wildcats 95-66 on their home floor just three weeks ago, and top-five showdowns against UConn and LSU are looming in an eight-day period after the Kentucky game.

“It’s not a trap game for us, because we play in a league in which anybody can beat you,” Staley said. “But we’ve got the type of personnel that is able to handle this moment.”

On Thursday night, the Gamecocks faced a stiff test but ultimately handled it.

South Carolina took out Kentucky 87-69 at Colonial Life Arena, a game where its lead was as small as six points midway through the third quarter and it went through a stretch of over 21 minutes of game time between made jump shots.

In a second consecutive game where outside shots were a constant struggle, the Gamecocks took over on the inside. 19 offensive rebounds led to 21 second-chance points, and blocked 22.2 percent of Kentucky’s shot attempts. It was another dominant day for Aliyah Boston, who blocked three of those shots to go stack on top of her 14 points and 14 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 points and swatted five shots, setting her new career-high for blocks in an SEC game and matching the highest block total for any Gamecock in a game this season.

"We need Kamilla's production," Staley said. "We need her efficient, we need her looking to score, we need her rebounding, we need her blocking shots. We need a consistent Kamilla, because we can separate ourselves by her play."

South Carolina (22-0, 10-0 SEC) looked ready to run Kentucky out of the building early with a crisp shooting performance, knocking down six consecutive shots to end the first quarter and building up an eight-point advantage going into the break, but the shooting dried up from there. The Gamecocks still found a steady stream of points inside thanks to layups and free throws, but for over half the game that was the only way they could score points.

Kentucky (10-12, 2-8 SEC) forced nine turnovers in the first half and 18 in the game, using those and some of its trademark strong shooting to stay in striking distance. Robyn Benton scored 24 points for the Wildcats, nearly matching her teammate Maddie Scherr’s 25 from the first meeting. Scherr herself was quieter in this game. She matched up against a slew of different defenders, shooting 1-of-10 from the floor and only scoring 11 points.

"I think really locking in on our one-on-one defense," Brea Beal said was the key. "They have a lot of ball screen action, so our guards have been working on getting over the screens and not putting our defense as a whole in jeopardy. That was really one of our main focuses."

The lead dwindled down to six points early in the second half when the Wildcats went on a 9-2 run, but South Carolina responded by reeling off 11 consecutive points to assume control and never look back. Cardoso scored seven out of the 11 points in the run, accounting for half of her points in the game.

In the fourth quarter Staley managed to get some of her depth players involved. Talaysia Cooper returned from her three-game absence from an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and Chloe Kitts also got back on the floor for some action late.

The Gamecocks are now seven games from finishing out a perfect regular season, but the tasks are about to get a lot tougher with two top-five matchups coming in the next week. It will start on Sunday afternoon in Hartford, where the Gamecocks will take on No. 5 UConn in a National Championship Game rematch.

"It still stands true we haven't won up there," Staley said. "We've won here, we've won on a neutral site. I hope we're able to get the trifecta with this group, because they deserve it."