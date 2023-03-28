While it wasn't always the most consistent offensive effort in a game that saw some flukey plays on both side, the Gamecocks did enough to piece together a 13-2 7-inning win. Led by a 6-run explosion across the 3rd and 4th inning and another 7-run catalyst in the 6th inning, the Gamecocks continued to dominate their mid-week bouts and moved to 7-1 in those matchups.

An encouraging thing to see here for the Gamecocks was their ability to play a little small ball at times in this one, a skill they'll need to continue to develop for games down the stretch where the reliance on the long ball might not be as consistent.

While a 3-run homer from Gavin Casas highlighted the 6th inning, the first four runs were earned the hard way, with walks, a SAC bunt from Will Tippett and some timely hitting including a 2 RBI double from Evan Stone and a 2 RBI single from Braylen Wimmer, both with 2 outs already in the inning.

Piecing together runs is an essential element that will need to continue to flourish as the season wears on and the quality of pitching continues to increase for the Gamecocks' opponents.