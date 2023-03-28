Gamecocks Handle Trip To The Holy City With 13-2 Win
While it wasn't always the most consistent offensive effort in a game that saw some flukey plays on both side, the Gamecocks did enough to piece together a 13-2 7-inning win. Led by a 6-run explosion across the 3rd and 4th inning and another 7-run catalyst in the 6th inning, the Gamecocks continued to dominate their mid-week bouts and moved to 7-1 in those matchups.
An encouraging thing to see here for the Gamecocks was their ability to play a little small ball at times in this one, a skill they'll need to continue to develop for games down the stretch where the reliance on the long ball might not be as consistent.
While a 3-run homer from Gavin Casas highlighted the 6th inning, the first four runs were earned the hard way, with walks, a SAC bunt from Will Tippett and some timely hitting including a 2 RBI double from Evan Stone and a 2 RBI single from Braylen Wimmer, both with 2 outs already in the inning.
Piecing together runs is an essential element that will need to continue to flourish as the season wears on and the quality of pitching continues to increase for the Gamecocks' opponents.
Piecing Pitchers Together
We knew that South Carolina planned to get a lot of looks and save their arms tonight by rotating through the bullpen. The Gamecocks were able to flex those muscles tonight pitching 7 different pitchers, with all of them having moments of brilliance that should give Mark Kingston confidence in his depth as SEC play ramps up into the month of April.
At one point, the Gamecocks struck out 5 straight batters across 3 different pitchers (Jerzembeck, Hicks, Austin), and together 7 pitchers combined across 7 innings for just 4 hits, 2 runs, and 11 strikeouts.
Kingston probably could've rolled with any one of them for a few more innings, but he got some deep looks at several unknowns in Sam Simpson, Zach Zedalis, and Jackson Phipps while letting some veterans get a little warm-up session prior to the upcoming SEC series. The night couldn't have gone much better for the Gamecocks on the mound.
Up Next?
The Gamecocks have a road series vs. Mississippi State Thus- Sat. this weekend with the first game coming Thurs. night at 7p on SECN.
Follow along Thursday night on the Insider's Forum for live updates.