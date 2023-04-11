On to Vanderbilt for South Carolina baseball.

Three days before one of the biggest series of the regular season will start on Friday night in Nashville, the Gamecocks took care of business in home midweek action against the USC Upstate Spartans. South Carolina jumped out to a 7-0 lead and won 7-2, improving its record in midweek contests this season to 9-1.

Dylan Brewer — who moved up into the No. 2 spot in the lineup — and Ethan Petry gave South Carolina (29-4) liftoff in the first inning with back-to-back home runs out to left field off USC Upstate (22-12) starting pitcher Caleb Costa. The home run was Brewer’s fifth of the season and Petry’s 16th, putting the first-year phenom just one home run away from tying Justin Smoak’s program record for most home runs by a freshman.

"He's swinging the bat as well as anybody over the last two weeks," Kingston said about Brewer. "Really happy with him. He started the year as a starter and then he came out of the lineup for awhile, but he kept working and kept a good attitude. He was a great teammate, and you tend to get rewarded when you do that."

Kingston was careful with his pitching ahead of the big series against the Commodores, but he still got solid work from most of his choices. In particular Matthew Becker and Eli Jerzembeck were sharp early. Becker pitched two hitless innings as the starter after getting the two early runs in tow, and Jerzembeck followed that up with two innings of one-hit baseball of his own. Both pitchers were under 30 pitches to get their respective six outs, keeping them fresh for the weekend while giving South Carolina all it needed on the mound.

From there a parade of relievers shut the game down without much drama. Austin Williamson, Jackson Phipps, Nick Proctor, Wesley Sweatt, Cade Austin and James Hicks picked up the final 15 outs with just two runs allowed. The quintet combined to strike out nine batters and only issued two walks, with the only USC Upstate run coming on a solo home run by Ty Tilson off Williamson.

"it allows you to have them all ready for the weekend," Kingston said. "With Noah Hall being out, that's potentially seven more innings on the weekend you have to fill. Everyone who pitched tonight was under 30 pitches, which means they'll be able to pitch this weekend. To have an all hands on deck situation, you have to keep their pitch counts down."

By the time Jerzembeck gave way to Williamson, it was already 7-0. The Gamecocks grinded their way through the third and fourth innings with five runs on five hits with seven walks in there against five different Spartan pitchers. Four of the five runs came on bases loaded walks, as South Carolina continued to do what it has done so well all season. Carson Hornung drew three walks in the game including two with the bases loaded, giving him the new-lead in walks on the campaign with 27 in his 25 games played.

It was a sloppy finish to proeedings though as three different Gamecocks commited a ninth inning error leading to an unearned run off Hicks. Talmadge LeCroy booted a ball, Braylen Wimmer threw away a chance to end the game on a fielder's choice after Braswell did not cover the bag, and then Braswell himself kicked a groundball which allowed the run to score. Braswell came back and recorded the final out on a nice ranging play over to his right, giving South Carolina its 29th win of the season.

"Becker was good, Jerzembeck was good," Kingston said. "Proctor came in and had a really nice inning there. Sweatt was good, Cade Austin was good, Hicks had a little tough look behind him but he threw really well."

Game one of the Vanderbilt series is set for a 7 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday.