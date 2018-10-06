GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina officially has a new starting quarterback for today's game against Missouri.

Michael Scarnecchia will start today for the Gamecocks, ending Jake Bentley's streak of 24 straight starts and marking the redshirt senior's first-career start.

Bentley has been nursing a knee injury that he suffered against Kentucky and head coach Will Muschamp said this week Bentley would be a game-time decision on his weekly call-in show.

For Scarnecchia, he's only played in five career games with getting his most action this behind Bentley. He's thrown 12 passes this year with seven completions and 89 yards. He has one touchdown.

For his career he's 8-for-13 with 98 yards.

Scarnecchia now gets the chance to go toe-to-toe with one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC in Drew Lock when the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2 SEC) take on Missouri at noon on the SEC Network.

