For those reasons, he’s missed the team’s last seven games. That will likely change Saturday with Will Muschamp said the coaching staff is fully expecting Belk to take the field this weekend.

Josh Belk’s freshman year has been an interesting one. After playing in the first two games of the year, he’s missed the last seven with an ankle injury while working on his conditioning and nutrition.

“Josh is extremely bright and he's done a nice job. He practiced today and I thought practiced well. He practiced last week for us. We plan on playing him Saturday."

Belk played the first two games of the year against Coastal Carolina and Georgia then Muschamp said after Belk didn’t travel with the team to Vanderbilt the freshman defensive lineman was managing an ankle injury.

It seems like the ankle injury is behind him with Belk practicing last week and starting preparations to play this week against UT-Chattanooga Saturday night (7:30 p.m.).

Belk, who transferred from Clemson, came to South Carolina over the summer listed at 355 pounds and has worked this year to cut weight and get back into shape, something Muschamp said has gone well.

He’s only played twice, which means he could play in up to two more games and still maintain his redshirt and retain another year of eligibility.

But Belk won’t be the only freshman that will likely see some playing time this weekend.

Muschamp said the coaches would love to play a few other freshmen that haven’t played much this season, which includes freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner.

“If the situation presents itself,” he said on if Joyner would play. “No. 1: can they help us win the game? No. 2: if there's an opportunity that presents itself, whether it's Dakereon or anyone else that's a young player, certainly we'd like to have them have the opportunity to play. Absolutely.”

Joyner was one of the biggest keys in the Gamecocks’ 2018 class, coming out as a four-star prospect from Fort Dorchester in South Carolina. He hasn’t played at all this season.

With the defense being incredibly thin in the secondary, Jonathan Gipson could potentially see some time as well. He traveled with the team to Florida but did not play.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) are thin at the safety spot with Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston out for the year, J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey nursing injuries and Jaylin Dickerson out this weekend with a hamstring injury.