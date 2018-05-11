GamecockCentral.com

TJ Hopkins's status for this weekend's series against Missouri is up in the air after suffering a back injury Sunday against Ole Miss, leaving a question mark in the Gamecock outfield.

With another injury bug making its way through the Gamecock baseball team, Mark Kingston and the staff may be looking to shift some pieces around again with six SEC games left.

That could mean starting freshman Noah Campbell out in left for the first time this season, something head coach Mark Kingston said is "on the table" this weekend.

Hopkins, who's hitting .339 in 32 games this year, was held out of Wednesdays loss and has been limited in practice, Kingston said.

“With Stokes having to DH some that’s affected some of the at-bats Noah’s gotten," he said. 'We have to get creative. We’ve had to be creative by necessity in pitching and on offense and defense. That may be the next step we take to be creative.”

Campbell's still coming back from a finger injury that kept him out a few weeks before returning recently. The switch hitter is still not fully healthy, only able to hit from one side of the plate.

He's never started in left field at the college level, filling in Wednesday late as a defensive sub. With Hopkins out Wednesday, Carlos Cortes was in left with Jacob Olson and Riley Hogan filling out the rest of the outfield.

But if Campbell were to play there, then it wouldn't be the first time a player didn't play his natural position.

Chris Cullen's played both catcher and first base with Hogan in right field as opposed to his natural spot at first base. With Justin Row hobbled for a few games, Jonah Bride shifted from third to second base earlier this year.

“He’s like many of our guys where they’re willing to do anything to help the team win,” Kingston said of Campbell. “We have a lot of unselfish guys that are willing to do anything to help the team. I think that shows he’s not a selfish player and wants to be in the lineup.”

The series against Missouri (30-18, 9-15 SEC) starts Friday night at 7 p.m.