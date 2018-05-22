GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks (32-22, 17-13 SEC) will face Missouri for the fourth time this season in a single elimination game to start the SEC Tournament already prepping for regional play.

One of the hottest teams in the SEC is heading down to Hoover, Alabama with an eye already on the NCAA Tournament.

“You want to play good, you want to play well from seedings but at the end of the day I think we’ve done enough at this point to know we’re in the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “At the end of the day this program’s about playing well in the NCAA Tournament.”



Right now, the Gamecocks enter the week projected as a No. 2 seed by every major national site with an outside shot at hosting if the tournament goes well.

With an uphill battle to hosting, the Gamecocks will make decisions in the moment that will benefit them in the long run.

“The end game is we want to win the College World Series,” Kingston said. “Every decision you make from this point, if you know you’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament you have to have some of that in mind. That being said, we want to win every game we play.”

South Carolina, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, are winners of the last five series with three coming over ranked teams. The Gamecocks finished conference play 11-4 in their final 15 games, the best finish in six years.

This is the first trip as a head coach for Kingston to the tournament and he’s taking what he called a “loose, confident group” down there for it.

“That’s what we want,” he said. “I think we’re all those traits right now.”

Game time: TBD, will happen after No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Mississippi State at 5:30 p.m. EST

Probable pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. LHP TJ Sikkema (3-5, 3.41 ERA)

Injury report

--TJ Hopkins, who’s been nursing a back injury for two weeks, will make the trip and continue to be evaluated as the week goes on.

--Ridge Chapman, who didn’t travel last weekend to Texas A&M, is with the team in Hoover but is continuing to be looked at by the staff.

Kingston said he’s not going to rush either back with the NCAA Tournament looming.

Scouting Missouri

The Gamecocks faced Sikkema once this season already with the sophomore pitching 4.2 innings of one-run ball. He most recently threw 110 pitches in seven innings against Tennessee Thursday.

The Tigers went 2-1 against Tennessee to clinch the No. 12-seed and finished the year 12-18 in the SEC, including a series loss to South Carolina with game three ending on a walk-off home run from Carlos Cortes.

Coming into the SEC Tournament, the Tigers are led by their pitching staff with five pitchers with at least five starts with an ERA under 3.50. As a team, Missouri is hitting .268.

Tournament breakdown

With a win, the Gamecocks advance to the double elimination part of the bracket for the third straight season, facing No. 4 seeded Arkansas Wednesday. After that, they’d play the winner or loser of the No. 1 Florida and LSU/Mississippi State game.

See the full bracket below.