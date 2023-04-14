In less than 15 minutes of real time, South Carolina turned game one of the series at Hawkins FIeld on its head.

The lid-lifter between No. 6 South Carolina and No. 4 Vanderbilt was a 4-4 game after five innings, but South Carolina exploded for five quick runs in the space of 24 pitches to take a 9-4 lead, then added four more runs in the seventh to go up 13-4 before eventually winning 14-6

Eight different South Carolina (30-4, 10-2 SEC) players recorded a hit, seven drove in a run and four hit home runs as the offensive onslaught against SEC pitching continued in a win that was reminiscent of last Thursday’s series-opening 13-5 victory over LSU.

It all started with Cole Messina, who took Vanderbilt (27-7, 11-2 SEC) starting pitcher Bryce Cunningham deep out to left field for a two-run home run in the first inning. It was another opportunistic moment for this offense, a two-out opportunity only presented after Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine booted a ground ball earlier in the inning to extend the inning far enough for Messina.

Will Sanders had his one pocket of trouble in the bottom of the second inning After retiring the first two batters on four pitches, he issued an inauspacious five-pitch walk to Parker Noland to keep the inning alive.

That proved to be fatal, as Noland advanced to second on a Matthew Polk infield hit then came around to score along with Polk on a two-run double by Vastine. Another walk later Davis Diaz pounded his own two-run double into the left field corner making it 4-2 Vanderbilt, seemingly sending the struggling Sanders to another short outing.

But South Carolina’s ace responded. In what turned into his longest outing since week one of SEC play against Georgia, he retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced and the final seven in a row to keep the Commodores from extending the lead.

And that second wind was all his own offense needed to explode.

Messina hit his second home run of the game to cut the deficit to one and then in one of the unlikeliest moments so far in a season chalked full of them, Michael Braswell served a Cunningham pitch out to left-center field to tie the game.

It was just the third home run of his college career and his first in almost an entire calendar year — 351 days to be exact.

Braswell’s boost was the momentum-shifting moment for the offense going into the sixth inning. Ethan Petry clubbed his 17th home run of the season to make it 5-4, tying him with Justin Smoak for the most home runs by a South Carolina freshman. Carson Hornung worked another deep count and turned it into a full count RBI single later in the inning, and with two runners in scoring position, Braswell had another big opportunity. Coming into the game he did not have a home run or a triple all season.

In the space of two innings, he checked off both.

Braswell lined a two-run triple into the right field corner past a diving RJ Schreck, plating two runs and making it 8-4 South Carolina. The three RBIs tied his career high for a single game, and one pitch later he scored on an Evan Stone squeeze bunt.

South Carolina added four more runs in the seventh thanks to a two-run single by LeCroy and a two-run home run by Hornung, before a Gavin Casas bases loaded walk in the eighth added the exclamation point. Eli Jones and Eli Jerzembeck pitched two innings apiece out of the bullpen, both keeping their pitch counts down to preserve Mark Kingston’s options for his still undecided Sunday starting pitcher.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday with Jack Mahoney on the mound for South Carolina.



