But when South Carolina missed 18 tackles in the opener against North Carolina (while creating just one turnover) fans immediately began to question whether the defense was more focused on tackling or going for the takeaway.

During the offseason, the coaching staff put an emphasis on creating turnovers, often through the deliberate action of stripping or punching the ball from opposing ball carriers.

South Carolina’s defense has been under the microscope since WIll Muschamp took over as head coach in 2016. While last season was essentially a wash with a host of major injuries among the Gamecocks’ starting defense, questions about the defense’s ability — specifically its tackling — lingered into 2019.

A quick reprieve against Charleston Southern did nothing to quiet the murmuring and facing arguably the most talented set of skill players in college football against Alabama, the tackling issues resurfaced.



Also See: Instant Analysis

It should be noted that for long periods of South Carolina’s’ 47-23 loss to the Crimson Tide, the Gamecock defense held its own. Even when an Alabama player forced an initial missed tackle, he was met immediately by a swarm of Gamecock reinforcements.

That did not mean the Gamecocks were mistake free.

Henry Ruggs bolted for an 81-yard touchdown reception in part because not one, but two Gamecock safeties took dreadful angles in pursuit, missing Ruggs completely. Alabama stuck to its gameplan of getting its playmakers the ball in space, pressuring the Gamecock defense.

Also See: What Muschamp Said

It all broke when Najee Harris took a short fourth-and-2 pass 42 yards for a touchdown, embarrassing three Gamecock defenders along the way.

“On the big play Najee (Harris) had, I feel like we were just trying to get the ball there,” sophomore linebacker Ernest Jones explained. “Instead of securing the tackle first then trying to knock the ball out, it looked like I pushed him towards the end zone, which is obviously not the goal.”

Jones explained that trying to force turnovers only works after the tackle is secured. That, when done correctly can be devastatingly effective. Sometimes, though, the Gamecock defenders forgot the technique part.

Jones should not really have to shoulder the blame for South Carolina’s tackling struggles. In fact, Jones’ 85.5 tackling grade from PFF is the best on the team. Jones led the team with nine tackles against Alabama, missing just the one.

Also See: Injury Report

It’s not the number of missed tackles, but the types of tackles that have been missed. Entering Saturday, South Carolina’s 25 missed tackles were not even in the bottom half among FBS teams. However, as Saturday showed, the kinds of tackles missed had devastating results.

Alabama’s offensive efficiency was average Saturday, as the Crimson Tide averaged just 4.3 yards a play on non-explosive plays. However, the Crimson Tide hit 15 explosive plays, with the Gamecocks missing tackles on most of them.

Alabama knew South Carolina’s defenders would make a mistake eventually, and when they did, the Tide capitalized.

Alabama’s playmakers are going to force missed tackles. In fact, the Crimson Tide forced 19 missed tackles on receptions alone in the first two games of the year. At times, South Carolina tackled well, but in the end reverted to old habits in what became a long game for a tired defense.

Ahead of Missouri next Saturday, the Gamecocks will once again go back and put more emphasis on proper tackling.