Considering the after-midnight EST tipoff in this one, I assume many Gamecock fans are reading this the morning after South Carolina's 73-68 win over DePaul. What you missed was a fairly ho-hum performance from a Gamecock squad that clearly looked like the better team throughout, though DePaul deserves some credit for hanging around and making things interesting late. The Gamecocks led by as many as 14 points on two different occasions, but couldn't quite land the finishing blow vs. the Blue Demons until the final minute.

Despite some weird stoppages due to overactive refs and clock issues, South Carolina was relatively efficient, shooting 47% from the floor, led by a whopping 24 points from Meechie Johnson, just two points shy of his career-high. Johnson had been off to a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 season, but was a mismatch all night for DePaul, and got it done with aggressive drives to the basket more than the deep 3-pointers he's sometimes been known for.

On the other end, South Carolina played smothering defense, with former Gamecock Chico Carter Jr. (24 points) mustering the majority of the highlights for the Blue Demons on offense. There were some moments in the second half where DePaul got a little hotter offensively, but South Carolina always seemed to have an answer, be it Johnson, or solid supporting efforts from Zachary Davis (10 points) and Ta'Lon Cooper (9 points), who also continued his propensity for assists with 5. That moved Cooper into 4th among active players in the NCAA for their career. Jacobi Wright also deserves some credit for a couple of clutch shots in the final minutes to keep a safe distance for South Carolina when DePaul was threatening.

If you're a South Carolina fan, perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from this game was that the Gamecocks were able to still get it done even though their scoring leader thus far this season, B.J. Mack was largely a nonfactor tonight (4 points), further hindered by early foul trouble.

As far as areas where South Carolina will need to improve, the 59% free throw percentage left a bit to be desired tonight and could come back to bite them against more competitive opponents. If the Gamecocks had been a bit more efficient tonight, the late drama in this one probably never happens.

South Carolina will now match up in the championship game on Sunday at 7:30 EST vs. Grand Canyon, who beat San Francisco earlier today (or yesterday technically).