GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks held on after a quick Davidson comeback to beat the Wildcats 5-4 and stop a five-game losing streak, improving to 2-5 in one-run games this season.

Mark Kingston left last Tuesday frustrated about losing so many one-run games in his own ballpark.

"I thought the team needed that. I thought the team absolutely needed that after what we’ve been going through lately. To do it without the top three guys in our order playing," Kingston said. "That was a gut check no question about it. The guys did enough to win tonight.”

With TJ Hopkins, Noah Campbell and Madison Stokes all out with injuries, Mark Kingston would shuffle the lineup around and put some fresh bats in there. They'd produce.

South Carolina would jump out to a lead early, using a Riley Hogan RBI double and a Justin Row double mixed with a fielding error to score and take a two-run lead into the fifth inning.

Davidson would tie the game on a RBI groundout and single before Hunter Taylor un-tied the game on a solo shot to left field to leadoff the bottom half of the inning.

For Taylor, the homer was his fifth of the season and second in three games. He's now tied Carlos Cortes for the second-most home runs on the team.

In just his 11th start over the first 25 games, Row finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two extra-base hits. He'd add two more RBI in the sixth, golfing a two-run home run to left field in a one-run game to give South Carolina some insurance with a 5-2 lead.

“If he doesn’t play like he did tonight, we don’t win the game," Kingston said. "He’s a guy that will continue to play, even when all our guys continue to get healthy. That’s a guy we’ll probably have in the lineup on a fairly consistent basis. He’s a winner.”

Logan Chapman turned in a gem of an outing, pitching a career high five innings and notching another career high with six strikeouts.

He'd leave with the lead and pick up his second win in six starts. After walks caused issues in some of his starts, he'd finish with a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio Tuesday night in what Kingston called his best performance of the season so far.

Davidson wouldn't go down lightly, though. They'd get two runners in scoring position in two of the last three innings, and cut the Gamecocks' lead to 5-4 after scoring two in the eighth.

Closer Eddy Demurias notched his second save of the year, coming in for John Gilreath in the eighth and giving up three hits but not allowing a run in two innings. All five pitchers the Gamecocks used were either freshmen or junior college transfers.

The Gamecocks will now move forward likely without their three top hitters this weekend as they try to win their first SEC series of the season.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. there’s probably going to be a lot of people happy to see us go through a little bit of a struggle right now," Kingston said. "Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us; don’t feel sorry for yourself. These are the times you get tougher as a person and as a program."

Player of the game: Justin Row would continue two swing a hot bat when he's in the game. He finished with two hits, his third multi-hit game of the season. He's now 4-for-7 over his last two games.

Pivotal moment: After Davidson put up two runs in the eighth with two outs, Eddy Demurias would glove a liner up the middle and toss it to first for the last out of the inning and the tying run in scoring position.

Up next: South Carolina doesn't have to wait long to get back in action. They'll start a three-game series hosting Tennessee starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Adam Hill is expected to start.