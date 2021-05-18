Gamecocks hoping offensive production continues after Kentucky series

The Gamecocks put together their best offensive showing of league play and hoping it continues over the final week of the regular season.

Searching for a spark offensively after three straight series losses, the Gamecocks turned in arguably its best complete performance in SEC play as part of a much-needed sweep over Kentucky.

For South Carolina, last weekend couldn’t have come at a better time.

“That’s what we’re asking our guys to do: be tough outs, swing the bat, expect strikes and if you don’t get them you don’t get them,” Mark Kingston said. “Expect to swing the bat with strikes and hit line drives all over the park. I think we’re doing a good job of that right now.”

South Carolina put up 32 runs over three games, the most in an SEC series this year, while hitting .304, their highest average in a series since SEC play started.

The Gamecocks ended the series slashing .304/.444/.455 while putting men on base all weekend to the tune of 22 walks, tied for the most in a SEC series this year, and eight hit batters.

“Offense, we’re putting up great at-bats right now, putting the ball in play and right now coach is talking about being really selfless and doing whatever it takes to help the team win,” Josiah Sightler said. “Right now we’re taking advantage of the good pitches pitchers are giving us and putting the ball in play.”

It was immensely needed for a Gamecock (31-18, 15-12 SEC) offense entering last weekend in a funk offensively and in desperate search of a spark after dropping their last three series while averaging 4.4 hits and 2.6 runs per game.

Now, as they transition to a newer approach by attacking good pitches and not chasing bad pitches, the offense hopes it will continue as the regular season wraps up this weekend.

“It’s all about getting swings off and putting good swings on balls and I think it’s helped,” said Andrew Eyster, who earned co-SEC Player of the Week honors for his performance. “Overall our offense and approach, I think everyone’s satisfied this weekend.”

Their first chance to stay hot comes Tuesday night (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) against Appalachian State before hosting No. 4/5 Tennessee this weekend in the regular season finale.

It’s a pivotal stretch for the Gamecocks, needing wins to help bolster their hosting resume. They took the right step against Kentucky and now it’s about continuing it as competition level ratchets up this weekend.

“We wanted to take advantage of what this weekend could be for us. Since we got that seal of approval of what we’ve done so far,” Kingston said. “Obviously we want to keep going; we want to go from 20 to 16. What we could control this weekend was play great baseball and our guys absolutely responded.”

Pitching probables

South Carolina: RHP CJ Weins (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

App State: RHP Ben Peterson (1-2, 9.69 ERA)