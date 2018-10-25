The group heard that and responded with their best game of the season against the Aggies and, after getting healthier over the bye week, look to keep it going against Tennessee.

Earlier in the season, Will Muschamp knew he needed to get better play from his linebackers, especially the two every down guys in TJ Brunson and Sherrod Greene.

“We can’t talk about it, we have to be a bout it,” Will Muschamp said. “TJ’s had a hip flexor, had some other bang up issues. We took care of him in the open week and he’s probably as fresh as he’s been since the beginning of the season and Sherrod’s done a nice job. We need both of those guys to continue to play well.”

Against the Aggies, Greene had a career-high 12 tackles, leading the team, and had a tackle for loss as well. Brunson finished tied for third on the team with five tackles.

Greene graded out at a 66, according to Pro Football Focus, his highest grade of the season while Brunson posted his second-highest grade of the season at 64.6.

Brunson also had his season-best game in terms of tackling, grading out at an 82.4 and Greene had his best tackling grade against SEC play at 72 while also posting a 73.3 run defense grade, his best of the year.

“I think that was their best game,” “I thought they had a great week of practice. I told both of them on Friday as we were going through the walk-thru, ‘both of you guys had your bets week of preparation in my opinion this year.’ It carried over to game day. I don’t think that’s a coincidence.”

The two have strung together two solid performances in back-to-back games with Brunson racking up seven tackles and Green coming up with a big interception return for a touchdown.

It seems like the two, after not playing a lot of snaps together last year, are getting comfortable playing with each other.

“We’ve trusted each other but I think we’ve taken a bigger step, a huge leap, in understanding how we play, how we play with each other and playing off of each other’s energy,” Brunson said. “That was the biggest step going into the game and we’ll carry that into the rest of the season.”

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3) will need both to step up this weekend in a rivalry game that’s usually close against Tennessee.

That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised on the SEC Network.

