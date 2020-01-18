South Carolina signed class of 2021 defensive tackle Makius Scott out of Gainesville (Ga.) High in December and the Gamecocks would like to make it two in a row in 2021.

The school's three-star 2021 offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely landed an offer from South Carolina in October and was in Columbia Saturday for the first junior day of the recruiting cycle.

"It was a good visit," Nicely said. "I really liked the facility and how it’s a lot of stuff to do inside the facility, so it’s really hard to get bored when you're in the city."