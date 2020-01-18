News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 15:47:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecocks hoping to land another from Gainesville, Ga.

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina signed class of 2021 defensive tackle Makius Scott out of Gainesville (Ga.) High in December and the Gamecocks would like to make it two in a row in 2021.

The school's three-star 2021 offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely landed an offer from South Carolina in October and was in Columbia Saturday for the first junior day of the recruiting cycle.

"It was a good visit," Nicely said. "I really liked the facility and how it’s a lot of stuff to do inside the facility, so it’s really hard to get bored when you're in the city."

South Carolina Gamecocks host Georgia offensive tackle for junior day.
South Carolina Gamecocks host Georgia offensive tackle for junior day. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}