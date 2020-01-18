Gamecocks hoping to land another from Gainesville, Ga.
South Carolina signed class of 2021 defensive tackle Makius Scott out of Gainesville (Ga.) High in December and the Gamecocks would like to make it two in a row in 2021.
The school's three-star 2021 offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely landed an offer from South Carolina in October and was in Columbia Saturday for the first junior day of the recruiting cycle.
"It was a good visit," Nicely said. "I really liked the facility and how it’s a lot of stuff to do inside the facility, so it’s really hard to get bored when you're in the city."
