The South Carolina football team will kick off its 2020 season at home against Tennessee on Sept. 26, the SEC announced Monday afternoon on the Paul Finebaum show.

The SEC will release the entire 10-game schedule for each team on the SEC Network tonight at 7 p.m. Gamecock Central will hold a Watch Party on YouTube Live to discuss the schedule release as it happens.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee three straight seasons before the Vols bested them 41-21 in Knoxville last season.

South Carolina reported to preseason camp Monday morning with its first practice scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Head coach Will Muschamp is scheduled to address the media on the start of camp this afternoon at 4 p.m.

