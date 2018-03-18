GamecockCentral.com

And while this weekend’s series went his way, he left Columbia leaving high praise for a young South Carolina team that came within one run of beating the No. 2 Gators.

The former Clemson assistant and current Florida Gator head coach had his fair share of battles with the Gamecocks, including in the 2011 National Championship series in Omaha.

Kevin O’Sullivan is no stranger to tight series with South Carolina in the past.

“I thought South Carolina played great all weekend,” he said after Sunday’s game. “We know how good our pitching is, but they were able to get both of our starters out yesterday and today after five full. Credit to their hitters. I thought they played really well all weekend.”

He also mentioned this South Carolina team, which isn't ranked in any of the major polls, should be after outscoring and outhitting the Gators this weekend.

"We got beat handily yesterday and we had to win a one-run game today," he said.

O’Sullivan left really impressed by some of the newcomers on this year’s team, including Sunday starter Ridge Chapman, who finished the game throwing four innings and giving up three runs.

He didn’t walk a batter, either.

“Some of their pitchers were better than I thought coming into the game today,” O’Sullivan said. “Ridge had 10 walks in 13 innings and all he did was throw strikes. I’m thinking to myself, ‘We got two Sunday starters going 93 to 96.’ It just shows the depth in this league.”

South Carolina’s pitchers had a 5.33 ERA this weekend against a Gator team that came in hitting .299.

Of the 11 pitchers that saw action this weekend, seven weren’t on the team that went to Gainesville last season with four being freshmen. O’Sullivan left with good impressions of Chapman as well as John Gilreath and Carmen Mlozinski as well.

Neither had their strongest outings of the year, combining to pitch one full inning, giving up four runs on three hits, but O’Sullivan says those young players need to be introduced early and often to atmospheres like the one this weekend.

“I think if you want to be the best team you can possibly be as the season goes on you have to put them in those situations because they’re not going to learn if you’re protecting them,” O’Sullivan said. “At the end of the day, they’re never going to experience it if you don’t put them out there."

Noah Campbell also impressed the national champion coach.

As a freshman Campbell hit .333 over his first SEC weekend, which included the first Gamecock inside-the-park home run since 2009.

Campbell is now hitting .297 20 games into his freshman campaign with an on-base percentage of .422. He also came feet away from tying Sunday’s game in the ninth, hitting a ball near the track in right field that could have gone out.

O’Sullivan said Campbell’s a “really good-looking player” and joked afterward he hoped Campbell was a draft-eligible sophomore that way he’d only have to play him twice and not three times.

“He just missed one. If the win’s blowing like it is yesterday that ball might get out of here,” he said. “He’s a good-looking player, a really good-looking player. He can run, not sure where he can play defensively but he might look pretty good in centerfield when it’s all done because he’s a heck of an athlete.”