GamecockCentral.com

After another series win over an RPI top 35 program, the Gamecocks remain firmly entrenched in this year's Field of 64.

D1Baseball put out its weekly projections with the Gamecocks as a No. 2 seed heading to the Durham Regional hosted by Duke.

If projections hold, they'd play No. 3-seeded St. John's and then the winner of the Duke and No. 4 seed Davidson matchup

The Durham regional is matched up with the Fayetteville, Arkansas one, hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas in this week's predictions.

The Gamecocks haven't played St. John's in recent memory, but beat Duke in the loser's bracket in the Columbia regional in 2016. They defeated Davidson 5-4 at home this season.

The Gamecocks (30-21, 15-12 SEC) have four games remaining before the SEC Tournament, including a three-game series with No. 15 in the RPI at Texas A&M.

After that they'll play in the SEC Tournament to bolster their NCAA resume. The official NCAA postseason field will be announced Monday, May 28 at noon on ESPNU.

Durham Regional

1. Duke

2. South Carolina

3. St. John's

4. Davidson

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas (3)

2. Oklahoma

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Oral Roberts