Gamecocks in NFL Camps
The University of South Carolina will be well represented across the NFL this fall as preseason camps begin over the next two weeks. 32 former Gamecocks will open the 2023 NFL season across 18 different team rosters. Keep in mind that is unlikely that all 32 players will make active rosters, some will be practice squad guys and a few probably won’t make any rosters. There are also guys that won’t open camp with a roster spot but will be signed at some point prior to the conclusion of the preseason. All Gamecocks in camps are listed below.
AFC
East
Buffalo Bills- Brandon Shell OL (8th season)
Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith DB (Rookie)
NY Jets- None
New England Patriots- Kevin Harris RB (2nd season)
North
Cincinnati Bengals- None
Baltimore Ravens- None
Cleveland Browns- Joseph Charlton P (3rd season)
Pittsburgh Steelers- None
South
Tennessee Titans- None
Indianapolis Colts- Darius Rush DB (Rookie)
Jacksonville Jaguars- None
Houston Texas- None
West
Las Vegas Raiders- None
Los Angeles Chargers- Zack Bailey OL (3rd season)
Kansas City Chiefs- None
Denver Broncos- Elliott Fry K (1-year) Nate Adkins TE (Rookie)
AFC Takeaways: The first thing that jumps out is that are only seven Gamecocks in the AFC. Of those seven, Elliot Fry is facing an uphill battle for a roster spot as most teams only keep one kicker and Fry would have one of the weaker legs amongst NFL kickers. Staying in Denver, I wouldn't bet against fan favorite Nate Adkins making the Broncos roster, if he doesn't make the regular roster he's going to land as a practice squad guy somewhere. Zack Bailey has hung around the practice squad for the vast majority of his NFL career, is this the year he makes the 53-man? The biggest story in the AFC this season is role that Cam Smith will play in Miami. He slipped to 51st in the 2023 Draft after being in the mocked in the first round throughout much of the process. Hot Take: Darius Rush has a bigger impact in Indianapolis than Smith in Miami this season.
NFC
East
NY Giants- Kobe Smith DT (1-year in the NFL)
Philadelphia Eagles- None
Dallas Cowboys- Jalen Brooks WR (Rookie) Rico Dowdle RB (4th season) Stephon Gilmore DB (12th season) Israel Mukuamu S (3rd season)
Washington Commanders- None
North
Green Bay Packers- Kingsley Enagbare LB (2nd season) Keisean Nixon CB (5th season)
Minnesota Vikings- Nick Muse TE (2nd season) D.J. Wonnum OLB (4th season)
Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens DT (Rookie)
Detroit Lions- None
South
Carolina Panthers- Damiere Byrd WR (8th season) Jaycee Horn CB (3rd season) Hayden Hurst TE (6th season) Shi Smith WR (3rd season) Taylor Stallworth DT (5th season) Josh Vann WR (Rookie)
Atlanta Falcons - Jovaughn Gwyn OL (Rookie)
New Orleans Saints - Bryan Edwards WR (4th season) Adam Prentice FB (3rd season)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers- None
West
Los Angeles Rams- Ernest Jones LB (3rd season)
Seattle Seahawks- None
San Francisco 49ers - Javon Kinlaw DT (4th season) Deebo Samuel WR (5th season)
Arizona Cardinals - Dennis Daley OL (5th season) Rashad Fenton CB (5th season)
NFC Takeaways: The Panthers and Cowboys are loaded with Gamecocks. Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks are trying to make rosters. Fenton and Daley are trying to extend their NFL careers in Arizona after tough 2022s. Same can be said for Bryan Edwards in New Orleans. Those three guys need to have solid camps and seasons to continue to play in the NFL. South Carolina's star power has all relocated to the NFC. Stephon Gilmore to Dallas, Deebo in San Francisco, Horn in Carolina, Jones in Los Angeles, and Nixon in Green Bay are probably the five best former Gamecocks on active rosters.
At some point this season, expect to see free agents Ryan Succop, Melvin Ingram and Jadeveon Clowney back on rosters. Clowney and Ingram still have enough in the tank to contribute to someone and Succop, while expensive for a kicker, was still reliable inside of 50 yards.