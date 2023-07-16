The University of South Carolina will be well represented across the NFL this fall as preseason camps begin over the next two weeks. 32 former Gamecocks will open the 2023 NFL season across 18 different team rosters. Keep in mind that is unlikely that all 32 players will make active rosters, some will be practice squad guys and a few probably won’t make any rosters. There are also guys that won’t open camp with a roster spot but will be signed at some point prior to the conclusion of the preseason. All Gamecocks in camps are listed below.

AFC

East Buffalo Bills- Brandon Shell OL (8th season) Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith DB (Rookie) NY Jets- None New England Patriots- Kevin Harris RB (2nd season) North Cincinnati Bengals- None Baltimore Ravens- None Cleveland Browns- Joseph Charlton P (3rd season) Pittsburgh Steelers- None South Tennessee Titans- None Indianapolis Colts- Darius Rush DB (Rookie) Jacksonville Jaguars- None Houston Texas- None West Las Vegas Raiders- None Los Angeles Chargers- Zack Bailey OL (3rd season) Kansas City Chiefs- None Denver Broncos- Elliott Fry K (1-year) Nate Adkins TE (Rookie) AFC Takeaways: The first thing that jumps out is that are only seven Gamecocks in the AFC. Of those seven, Elliot Fry is facing an uphill battle for a roster spot as most teams only keep one kicker and Fry would have one of the weaker legs amongst NFL kickers. Staying in Denver, I wouldn't bet against fan favorite Nate Adkins making the Broncos roster, if he doesn't make the regular roster he's going to land as a practice squad guy somewhere. Zack Bailey has hung around the practice squad for the vast majority of his NFL career, is this the year he makes the 53-man? The biggest story in the AFC this season is role that Cam Smith will play in Miami. He slipped to 51st in the 2023 Draft after being in the mocked in the first round throughout much of the process. Hot Take: Darius Rush has a bigger impact in Indianapolis than Smith in Miami this season.

NFC