Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 3

TJ Brunson , Rico Dowdle , Skai Moore and Keisean Nixon are all on the injured reserve list of their respective squads.

After starting the season on a high note, Jaycee Horn sustained multiple breaks in his right foot during the Thursday night game and landed on the IR for an undetermined amount of time. Horn joins fellow four fellow Gamecocks there.

A plethora of former South Carolina football players found themselves making an impact on the gridiron in week three of the NFL season.

Stephon Gilmore and Shi Smith found themselves in similar situations this week. Gilmore is still listed as on the PUP list and Smith has yet to make his rookie debut due to a shoulder injury. Brandon Snell was also out due to an ankle injury.

Bryan Edwards had arguably the best performance on offense of all the former Gamecocks, he finished with three receptions on five targets for 89 receiving yards Sunday.

Jadeveon Clowney and Jason Kinlaw played well defensively for their teams. Clowney had three tackles and two sacks for the Browns and Kinlaw totaled six tackles for the 49ers.

Two more former Gamecocks found themselves making an impact on the offensive side of the ball. Mike Davis had 12 carriers and 50 rushing yards for the Falcons and Deebo Samuel raked in fives catches for 52 yards, he was targeted 10 times.

Back on the defensive side of the ball, five more Gamecocks found themselves adding to their stat totals. DJ Wonnum is listed as a starter for the Vikings and got three tackles and Rashad Fenton complied four tackles for the Chiefs.

Melvin Ingram III seems to be fitting in right at home with his new team in Pittsburgh, he totaled three tackles. Ernest Jones and Chris Lammons both ended the game with two tackles a piece.

Veteran tight end Jared Cook was targeted three times by the Chargers Justin Herbert three times in their upset win over the Chiefs. He ended with 27 receiving yards.

It was business as usual for punter Joseph Charlton on Thursday, he punted three times for an average of 37 yards a punt. His longest punt was 42 yards. Ryan Succop ended his performance on Sunday going three for three on extra points and one for two on field goals.

The Gamecocks also had two former offensive linemen start in the pros this week. Dennis Daley started at guard for the Carolina Panthers and AJ Cann started at guard for the Jaguars.

While all the aforementioned players were able to put up some stats, some former Gamecocks weren't as fortunate. Israel Mukuamu, Jerrel Adams, Damiere Byrd, Hayden Hurst, Taylor Stallworth and DJ Swearinger all failed to record stats during week three.

Zack Bailey and Kobe Smith are both on practice squad rosters.