Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 5

Here's a roundup of how they all did.

Week 5 was no different with the Gamecocks' well-represented cohorts in the NFL having solid weeks, those who played and weren't banged up.

The NFL season keeps motoring on, and with it more Gamecocks continuing solid seasons in the league.

A major trade went down early in week five of the NFL season and a former Gamecock was involved in it. Stephon Gilmore was traded by the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth round pick on Wednesday afternoon after announcing in the morning they planned to release him.

Gilmore has returned home to the Carolinas since the trade and is expected to be activated off the PUP list after week six, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After having down weeks recently, the South Carolina representatives for the Atlanta Falcons had solid performances in week five in London against the Jets.

Mike Davis ran the ball 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while Hayden Hurst had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel continued to produce offensively for the San Fransisco 49ers, hauling in three catches for 58 yards and scored on his one and only rushes from 13 yards out.

On the special teams side of things, Joseph Charlton and Ryan Succop continue to put on a clinic each week.

Charlton punted five times on Sunday for an average of 37.8 yards, pinning the Eagles inside the 20 yard line three times. Succop was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points and made the lone field goal he attempted on the day, a 42-yarder.

DJ Wonnum (Vikings) and Taylor Stallworth (Colts) were two of the four South Carolina alumni to record defensive stats this weekend. Wonnum had three tackles, picking up his first sack of the season, and Stallworth had two.

After dealing with a concussion, Rashad Fenton was back this week for the Kansas City Chiefs, recording three tackles and a pass deflection. Melvin Ingram III has one tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several Gamecocks were still dealing with the injury bug again this week. Jayce Horn (Panthers), TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jacksonville), Rico Dowdle (Dallas), and Skai Moore (Colts) are all listed on the injured reserve.

Jadeveon Clowney was listed as questionable going into to Sunday with an elbow injury and ended up missing the Browns' game against the Chargers with soreness in his knee. Keisean Nixon (Radiers) was on the injured reserve but is now listed as active on ESPN with Shi Smith is in the same boat with the Panthers.

Back on offense, Jared Cook and Bryan Edwards both got involved in their respected teams offenses. Cook had one catch for 29 yards for the Chargers and Edwards had two catches for 22 yards for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brandon Shell (Seahawks) and Dennis Daley (Panthers) are both listed as starting offensive linemen on their team's ESPN depth charts.

Javon Kinlaw (49ers), Ernest Jones (Rams), Chris Lammons (Chiefs), Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys), and Damiere Byrd (Chicago) were unable to record any stats during week five.

Zack Bailey (Vikings) and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) remain on practice squad rosters.