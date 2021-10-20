Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 6

Rashad Fenton and Ernest Jones led the way for South Carolina defensive alumni in the NFL this week. Fenton had one of his best performances so far this season, totaling seven tackles. Jones did just about the same, recording five tackles.

After a relatively tame week of college football ended on Saturday night, the NFL followed suit on Sunday. Through six weeks the Gamecocks have been represented well in the pros, here's how they fared in week six.

Tight end Jared Cook and Bryan Edwards were both able to participate in their teams' offenses this week; Cook had four catches for 25 yards and touchdown, the Chargers only points of the afternoon. Edwards brought in two catches for 67 yards with the longest catch being 51 for the Raiders.

Unlike Cook and Edwards former Gamecock wide receiver Damiere Byrd was unable to record a stat even though he was targeted once.

After spending the first five weeks of the season out with injury, Shi Smith (Panthers) and Keisean Nixon (Raiders) both made their 2021 debuts in week six. Smith had two receptions for 20 yards, and Nixon had one tackle.

Jadeveon Clowney continued to produce for the Browns this week, he had four tackles and a sack on Sunday. DJ Wonnum bounced back this week for the Vikings and was able to record three tackles.

Melvin Ingram III and Taylor Stallworth both recorded a tackle a piece.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop continued to be automatic from extra point range. He went 4/4 on Thursday night for the Bucs.

Punter Joseph Charlton joined the ever growing list of former Gamecocks on the injured reserve this week after sustaining a back injury. Charlton joins Jaycee Horn (Panthers), TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jacksonville), Rico Dowdle (Dallas), and Skai Moore (Colts).

Stephon Gilmore's condition is looking up. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Gilmore is is expected to return to practice ahead of the Panthers' Week 7 matchup against the Giants.

Dennis Daley and Brandon Shell continued to hold down starting spots on the offensive line this week. Daley started at left guard for the Panthers and Shell at right tackle for the Seahawks.

Chris Lammons (Chiefs) and Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys) were unable to record any stats.

The Atlanta Hawks and San Francisco 49ers where two of the four teams with a bye this week meaning Mike Davis, Hayden Hurst, Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw got the week off.

Zack Bailey (Vikings) and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) remain on practice squad rosters.